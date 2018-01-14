CWL NOLA Results: Team Kaliber Loses Streak, But Comes Out Victorious After Epic Grand Finals

Team Kaliber are once again your Call of Duty World League event champions. The team had won the first Call of Duty: WWII competitive event at CWL Dallas, and came into New Orleans as the favorites. They didn’t disappoint, as they carried their undefeated series streak into the Grand Finals. That streak didn’t last, though, as Luminosity Gaming (who had lost to Team Kaliber in the Winners Finals) managed to finally hand Kaliber a defeat.

This led to a question: how would Team Kaliber bounce back after their first LAN defeat at competitive Call of Duty: WWII? What followed was one of the greatest hardpoint matches that has ever been played, as Team Kaliber came back to win a last-second victory by a score of 250-249. It was as close as a hardpoint match could get, and it left the entire crowd roaring during its final 30 seconds.

Check it out below:

The rest of the Grand Finals was just as back-and-forth, and the two teams seemed destined to reach a game five. They did just that, and it was there that Team Kaliber finally broke away and managed to create some distance after some uncharacteristic mistakes from Luminosity captain J-Kap. It was there that Kaliber managed to secure their second straight event victory. Their leader and highly charismatic captain, Chino, wound up being crowned the MVP of the event.

Team Kaliber has got all the momentum in the world going into the next event: Call of Duty World League Pro Series – Stage 1. That starts on January 23, so we’ll be seeing more competitive Call of Duty sooner rather than later.