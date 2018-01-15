Sephiroth, Tidus, and Kefka Join the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Beta Character Rotation

The Dissidia Final Fantasy NT beta started this week and will run until January 21. During that time, the available characters will be rotated out, with the full roster being available in the game once it launches on January 30. Today is rotation day, and after a brief downtime, the public beta will return with a new set of characters to try out, including Sephiroth, Kuja, Tidus, and Vaan. Here is the full list of characters you’ll have access to in the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT beta for the next three days.

Warrior of Light (Final Fantasy)

(Final Fantasy) Garland (Final Fantasy)

(Final Fantasy) Cloud of Darkness (Final Fantasy III)

(Final Fantasy III) Sephiroth (Final Fantasy VII)

(Final Fantasy VII) Kain Highwind (Final Fantasy IV)

(Final Fantasy IV) Kuja (Final Fantasy IX)

(Final Fantasy IX) Tidus (Final Fantasy X)

(Final Fantasy X) Lightning (Final Fantasy XIII)

(Final Fantasy XIII) Kefka Palazzo (Final Fantasy VI)

(Final Fantasy VI) Ultimecia (Final Fantasy VIII)

(Final Fantasy VIII) Shantotto (Final Fantasy XI)

(Final Fantasy XI) Ace (Final Fantasy Type-0)

(Final Fantasy Type-0) Bartz Klauser (Final Fantasy V)

(Final Fantasy V) Exdeath (Final Fantasy V)

(Final Fantasy V) Vaan (Final Fantasy XII)

The rotation will change once again on January 18 for a final set of characters before the beta ends on January 21. Remember that this is a public beta, so anyone can hop onto the PlayStation store to download and check it out. What character combinations do you hope to see in the final rotation? It will most likely be a mixture of the characters that were available from the first two sets. The full game will have a selection of 28 characters, with at least six more to come via DLC. There will also be some Cup Noodles promotional content coming to Dissidia, and we recently went over some interesting things you may not know about this Final Fantasy mashup fighting game.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT will be available on January 30. Stay tuned for our review of the Final Fantasy brawler, which will not be published until after we’re able to get some time with it in a live environment.