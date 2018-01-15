Sign Up for the PS4 System Update 5.50 Beta

Sony are looking for users that will participate in the PS4 system update 5.50 beta. The latest major firmware update for PlayStation 4 is set to launch in the near future, and Sony wants to do some further testing on new features before they go public. The sign-up pages in Europe and Japan are now live, and we’ll make sure to update the story with a North American link once it goes live. According to the Japanese website, PS4 firmware update 5.50 beta test recruitment will last from today until January 23, 2018.

Here’s the fine print from the European page:

Please enter the details below for your chance to join the System Software Beta.

Please note that completing this enrolment form does not guarantee a place on the System Software Beta. Invitations are at Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe’s (SIEE’s) discretion. Unless you are successful, we will not contact you regarding System Software Beta. By completing this form you agree to the Private Beta Trial Agreement. Future System Software Enrolment If you’d like to be considered for all of our System Software Betas, in addition to completing enrolment for this System Software Beta, please also complete the general enrolment form below. We don’t guarantee you’ll always be selected but, any time you are successful, we will send you an email to let you know you made it onto the beta and how to access it.

Let us know in the comments below what features you want to see in the PS4 System Update 5.50 beta!

[Source: Gematsu]