New Assassin’s Creed Origins Gear Pack Includes Spears, Swords, and More

If you’re playing Assassin’s Creed Origins and have managed to find many of the game’s gear and weapons, yet still crave more, then Ubisoft has something for you. In a new trailer released today, the developers have revealed the Almighty Gear Pack, a new downloadable pack that offers some fashionable and dangerous weapons for players to use in their play through.

According to the trailer (above), the Almighty Pack will include a ton of new weapons, including:

Ruler of the Storm (Legendary Sickle Sword)

Nekhbet’s Wing (Legendary Warrior Bow)

Thoth’s Balance Shield (Legendary Shield)

Stick of Bastet (Legendary Scepter)

Bark of Ra (Legendary Spear)

All of the weapons seem to be designed with intricate detail, and one of them – the Bark of Ra – even seems to be lit on fire. No wording on the price point for the pack, but players can hop into Assassin’s Creed Origins now and check out the pack.

In other news, Ubisoft announced the release dates for both of the story DLC for Assassin’s Creed Origins. Check out more information on that below:

According to Ubisoft, The Hidden Ones DLC will increase the games level cap to 45, allowing players to continue upgrading and customizing their character. Players will also have access to four new Legendary weapons, a new outfit, two new mounts, and multiple new weapons to play with. The Hidden Ones can be purchased separately for $9.99, and will also be available to all season pass owners. Along with the release date of the games first downloadable content, Ubisoft has also announced that the second DLC storyline, The Curse of the Pharaohs, will release on March 6, 2018, and offer players the ability to travel to Thebes to investigate an ancient curse that is plaguing the region. The Curse of the Pharaohs will increase the level cap to 55 while also introducing new outfits and gear that is themed around classic Egyptian mythology into the game. As is the case with The Hidden Ones, this DLC will also be available to all season pass owners, but can also be purchased separately for $19.99.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is now available.