Latest Final Fantasy XV Update Goes Live This Week, Adds Training Partner and More

Square Enix has announced today that a free update for Final Fantasy XV will hit the game in just a few days. On January 21, the update will go live and include the implementation of Aranea as a training partner, as well as the addition of new items of the trading post in Altissia, among other things.

For fans that have yet to check out the games Assassin’s Festival, they’ll want to, as the update going live next week is set to bring the Festival to a conclusion. For the rest of what the January 21 update will bring to the game, make sure to check out below:

Conclusion of the Assassin’s Festival.

Inclusion of a new training partner (Aranea Highwind) at camp.

Implementation of a standby option at camp.

Addition of new items at Alessio’s trading post in Altissia.

Introduction of new drills to the tutorial.

Various bug fixes.

In other Final Fantasy XV news, Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition was announced earlier this morning, and it will bundle all of the downloadable content released for the base game into one package for fans along with an expanded map and some other new features. For more on that, check out below:

Here are all of the features found in the Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition: Expanded Map: Insomnia City Ruins – all-new side quests and enemies such as Cerberus and Omega will be available through the expanded map of the Crown City of Insomnia. Players will also take on the Rulers of Yore.

– all-new side quests and enemies such as Cerberus and Omega will be available through the expanded map of the Crown City of Insomnia. Players will also take on the Rulers of Yore. A fully-controllable Royal Vessel boat , expanding the world of Eos and allowing players to explore the area between Cape Caem and Altissia. Players will also be able to fish aboard the vessel and discover new fishes and dishes.

, expanding the world of Eos and allowing players to explore the area between Cape Caem and Altissia. Players will also be able to fish aboard the vessel and discover new fishes and dishes. A new accessory that can activate the new action “Armiger Unleashed” – players will be able to unleash powerful attacks while the Armiger is summoned. After collecting all of the royal arms, players will be able to find an accessory in an unidentified part of the world, enabling access to Armiger Unleashed.

players will be able to unleash powerful attacks while the Armiger is summoned. After collecting all of the royal arms, players will be able to find an accessory in an unidentified part of the world, enabling access to Armiger Unleashed. A new first-person camera mode, allowing players to experience the game from Noctis’ perspective.

allowing players to experience the game from Noctis’ perspective. More than a dozen pieces of downloadable content including weapons, Regalia car skins and item sets

including weapons, Regalia car skins and item sets All season pass content including EPISODE GLADIOLUS, EPISODE PROMPTO, MULTIPLAYER EXPANSION: COMRADES** and EPISODE IGNIS

including EPISODE GLADIOLUS, EPISODE PROMPTO, MULTIPLAYER EXPANSION: COMRADES** and EPISODE IGNIS Archive – players can review the “Cosmogony” stories scattered throughout the FINAL FANTASY XV world. Additional local myths and legends will also be placed in various new locations, allowing players to obtain more information about the world.

players can review the “Cosmogony” stories scattered throughout the FINAL FANTASY XV world. Additional local myths and legends will also be placed in various new locations, allowing players to obtain more information about the world. Quest to obtain and Strengthen Regalia Type-D

New Trophies

The FINAL FANTASY XV base game

Final Fantasy XV is available now, with the Royal Edition launching on March 6, 2018.

[Source: Gematsu]