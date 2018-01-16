PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of January 16, 2018

This week on the North American PlayStation Store, you’ll find, well, not much. There are some discounts on some new releases for PlayStation 4, however. It’s not surprising that the offerings are meager as the five-week Holiday Sale just ended. Surely, you have enough in your backlog by now!

Here are the games on sale through the PlayStation Store this week, with some deals ending on January 23 at 8am PT/11am ET. All discounts listed are PlayStation Plus prices if applicable (although other prices are listed within the parenthesis).

All Deals The PlayStation Store doesn’t always update fully at the same time, so there may be additional sales items than those listed. We’ll be making sure to add them as they go up, so make sure to check back throughout the day. PlayStation 4 Albert & Otto – $9.59

Beholder Complete Edition – $13.49

InnerSpace – $17.99

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Overdrive – $9.99

Randal’s Monday – $4.33

Spear Of Destiny The Kaiseki – $9.79 ($11.89)

Sword of Fortress the Onomuzim – $13.99

Windjammers – $7.49 PlayStation 3 Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken – $6.99 PlayStation Vita Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds – $9.99

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken – $6.99

Rocketbirds 2: Evolution – $9.99

Windjammers – $7.49 PlayStation Store Sales prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.

Reminder: You can now download the free PlayStation Plus games for January.

What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week’s PlayStation Store Sales? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to mention if there are any deals we may have missed or are any errors. We strive to be as accurate as possible, but mistakes do happen when you’re dealing with dozens if not hundreds of deals.