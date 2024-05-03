MLB The Show 24 May Update Adds New Derek Jeter Storylines, Stadium Creator Props, and More

Season 1 of MLB The Show 24’s Drive to Diamond rolls into New York this May. Players can experience Part 2 of the Derek Jeter storyline, check out the new Stadium Props, and earn rewards in Team Affinity Chapter 3.

Derek Jeter Part 2 lets players experience more iconic moments from The Captain’s career. These include his famous flip throw in the 2001 American League Division Series and taking his place as the Yankees’ all-time hits leader. Other events include closing out his legendary career with a walk-off home run in his final home game at Yankee Stadium in 2014. MLB The Show 24 players can also unlock new player items and equipment.

Meanwhile, the May update introduces the new Future City Props Kit to MLB The Show 24’s Stadium Creator. The pack contains over 75 props, including designer diners and high-tech towers. Players can find the new props by searching for the “Future City” tag in the Stadium Creator.

May also brings new opportunities for MLB the Show 24 players to add 30 more cards to their Diamond Dynasty squad. Unlike previous months, all 30 are Diamond 99s, including players such as Blake Treinen, Edgar Martinez, and Ian Kinsler.

Players can collect these cards by earning Team Affinity Points to progress through Chapter 3’s six Team Affinity Divisional Programs. They can gain TA points from Single Player, Multiplayer, Boss, and Repeatable PXP Stat Missions. Other ways to get TA Points include completing Moments and Extreme Moments, playing March to October, or completing Player Exchanges.