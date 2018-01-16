Gintama Rumble’s Trophy List is Shockingly Generic

The Gintama Rumble trophy list is now live on PSN Profiles, and it’s surprisingly generic. For a series as ridiculously over the top as Gintama, one would expect to do some funny things to earn trophies, but that isn’t really the case. Instead, the list is as basic as it gets and players get rewarded for simply clearing missions. That said, some of the personality of the show does come across in the trophy titles.

Check out the full Gintama Rumble trophy list below:

Platinum Those who protect everything

Acquired all trophies. Gold Shiroyasha

Acquired S rating for all Gintama Chronicles scenarios.

Acquired S rating for all Gintama Chronicles scenarios. People are more free than they would believe

Unlocked all skills for all playable characters.

Unlocked all skills for all playable characters. We’ll return for sure

Collected all Super Silver Orbs. Silver I’ll do anything for this guy

Unlocked all Gintama Chronicles Achievements.

Unlocked all Gintama Chronicles Achievements. Once the flag waves, it’s goodbye

Viewed all Gintama Chronicles Special Finishes.

Viewed all Gintama Chronicles Special Finishes. The Best Disciple

Carried out maximum upgrades for a single playable character.

Carried out maximum upgrades for a single playable character. What fine adults we’ve become

Unlocked all playable characters.

Unlocked all playable characters. City of Iron

Cleared Kabukicho Ultimate Rumble with all playable characters.

Cleared Kabukicho Ultimate Rumble with all playable characters. Shall we reminisce about the good old days?

Completed all Gintama Motion Pictures. Bronze A Monster’s Child

Cleared Prologue.

Cleared Prologue. The stupidest samurai In the universe!

Cleared the Chronicle Benizakura.

Cleared the Chronicle Benizakura. Here on earth, dawn always follows the night

Cleared the Chronicle Yoshiwara In Flames.

Cleared the Chronicle Yoshiwara In Flames. You smoke too much, Old Man

Cleared the Chronicle Kabukicho’s Four Deities.

Cleared the Chronicle Kabukicho’s Four Deities. Don’t think you’ll get past these thorns easily!

Cleared the Chronicle Baragaki.

Cleared the Chronicle Baragaki. The courtesans have come to topple the nation

Cleared the Chronicle Nation’s Courtesan.

Cleared the Chronicle Nation’s Courtesan. Farewell, my dearest homies…

Cleared the Chronicle Shogun’s Assassination.

Cleared the Chronicle Shogun’s Assassination. Shinsengumiii!! Fight!!!!

Cleared the Chronicle Farewell, Shinsengumi.

Cleared the Chronicle Farewell, Shinsengumi. Let’s go home as a family

Cleared the Chronicle Battle at Rakuyo.

Cleared the Chronicle Battle at Rakuyo. Land of the Samurai

Cleared the Side Stories.

Cleared the Side Stories. Watch out for death flags

Activated a Gintama Chronicles Special Finish.

Activated a Gintama Chronicles Special Finish. Don’t look down on planet Earth’s cops

Unlocked more than 30 Gintama Chronicles Achievements.

Unlocked more than 30 Gintama Chronicles Achievements. Bonds come in all shapes and sizes

Activated Super Silver Orb Set Abilities.

Activated Super Silver Orb Set Abilities. You are indeed always this strong

Activated Hurricane Clash.

Activated Hurricane Clash. Kamehamehaaa!!

Used a Special Skill.

Used a Special Skill. I’ll purge every single one of you

Defeated 100 enemies during a single Awakening.

Defeated 100 enemies during a single Awakening. This is where you’ll all be executed

Achieved 1,000 kills in a single battle.

Achieved 1,000 kills in a single battle. Get in my way and I’ll kill you

Achieved 1,500 kills in a single battle.

Achieved 1,500 kills in a single battle. I don’t need a license to run someone over

Achieved 2,000 combos in a single battle.

Achieved 2,000 combos in a single battle. Just try and stop my ambition

Achieved 5,000 combos in a single battle.

Achieved 5,000 combos in a single battle. The orbs are in Fever Mode

Activated 3 Ginpachinko in a single battle.

Activated 3 Ginpachinko in a single battle. Good-For-Nothing Old Man

Activated 5 Ginpachinko in a single battle.

Activated 5 Ginpachinko in a single battle. Ultimate Attacks that are too difficult to execute can’t be used

Activated Awakening Rumble 5 times in a single battle.

Activated Awakening Rumble 5 times in a single battle. This eye sees all

Executed Just Guard 10 times in a single battle.

Executed Just Guard 10 times in a single battle. Redbeanbunredbeanbunredbeanbunredbeanbunredbeanbun

Acquired 5 Red Bean Buns in a single battle.

Acquired 5 Red Bean Buns in a single battle. I’ll simply destroy this rotten world

Defeated over 10,000 enemies.

Defeated over 10,000 enemies. I wouldn’t mind overthrowing a country

Defeated over 100,000 enemies.

Defeated over 100,000 enemies. Just a couple more walls to go

Defeated over 5,000 enemies while in Awakening mode.

Defeated over 5,000 enemies while in Awakening mode. Our practice swings can kill

Defeated over 1,000 enemies with Awakening Rumble.

Defeated over 1,000 enemies with Awakening Rumble. A lawless town attracts crazy folk

Cleared Kabukicho Ultimate Rumble.

Cleared Kabukicho Ultimate Rumble. So we’ve learned to save the best for last

Defeated a Kabukicho Ultimate Rumble Interloper boss in your last turn.

Defeated a Kabukicho Ultimate Rumble Interloper boss in your last turn. Yesterday’s enemy is still today’s enemy, or something like that

Defeated all Kabukicho Ultimate Rumble Interloper bosses.

Defeated all Kabukicho Ultimate Rumble Interloper bosses. Your blade cannot cut me

Won a battle without taking any damage.

Won a battle without taking any damage. Who needs censorship

Defeated 50 enemies with Mosaic activated.

Defeated 50 enemies with Mosaic activated. It’s the Shogunnn?!

Acquired the Shigeshige Tokugawa Silver Orb.

Acquired the Shigeshige Tokugawa Silver Orb. I am Cello – Uuuaaarghh!!

Defeated 100 enemies as Cello.

Defeated 100 enemies as Cello. Everyone looks like they have Mohawks!

Acquired 3,000,000 Pachi Orbs.

Acquired 3,000,000 Pachi Orbs. Welcome to the Shoka Sonjuku School

Viewed all Gintama Motion Picture tutorials.

Viewed all Gintama Motion Picture tutorials. I know you’ll have my back

Acquired 100 Super Silver Orbs.

Acquired 100 Super Silver Orbs. Shut up, I’m changing my Image

Acquired all costumes.

Gintama Rumble (preorder at Play-Asia using the code “PSLIFE” and save $3) will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on January 18, 2018. An English localization for Southeast Asia will be also released on the exact same day. However, it will be only available for PlayStation 4.