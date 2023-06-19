Killzone: Liberation, Coded Soul Trophy Lists Revealed for PSP Classics

Killzone: Liberation and Coded Soul are two of the few classic titles coming to PlayStation Plus Premium members in June. But subscribers have a little bit of an extra incentive to check out these PSP games since trophy lists for them have come online and given users an idea of what it’ll take to unlock both Platinums.

Here’s the full Killzone: Liberation trophy list

As noted by Exophase, Killzone: Liberation has 35 trophies. There are 10 Bronze, 21 Silver, three Gold, and, of course, the single Platinum.

Many of them are for completing missions, but there are also a handful of trophies for killing Helghast in specific ways, getting a set amount of money, and achieving a certain number of medals in missions. It doesn’t seem to be quite as easy of a Platinum when compared to other PSP games like Pursuit Force and the two Syphon Filter games.

Liberator – Unlock all trophies in Killzone: Liberation.

– Unlock all trophies in Killzone: Liberation. Regroup with Rico – Complete mission I.1 – Counter-Attack.

– Complete mission I.1 – Counter-Attack. Separated Again – Complete mission I.2 – Retreat.

– Complete mission I.2 – Retreat. VIPs Rescued – Complete mission I.3 – Evacuation.

– Complete mission I.3 – Evacuation. Dam Man – Complete mission I.4 – Sabotage.

– Complete mission I.4 – Sabotage. Not One for Stealth – Complete mission II.1 – Approach.

– Complete mission II.1 – Approach. Refined Failure – Complete mission II.2 – Diversion.

– Complete mission II.2 – Diversion. Door Buster – Complete mission II.3 – Assault.

– Complete mission II.3 – Assault. Stolen Craft – Complete mission II.4 – Breakout.

– Complete mission II.4 – Breakout. Swamped – Complete mission III.1 – Reconnaissance.

– Complete mission III.1 – Reconnaissance. VIPs Lost – Complete mission III.2 – Ambush.

– Complete mission III.2 – Ambush. Cobar’s Ultimatum – Complete mission III.3 – Catastrophe.

– Complete mission III.3 – Catastrophe. Cobar’s End – Complete mission III.4 – Pursuit.

– Complete mission III.4 – Pursuit. Going against Orders – Complete mission IV.1 – Infiltration.

– Complete mission IV.1 – Infiltration. Saving Evelyn – Complete mission IV.2 – Revelation.

– Complete mission IV.2 – Revelation. Metrac’s End – Complete mission IV.3 – Confrontation.

– Complete mission IV.3 – Confrontation. Not All to Plan – Complete mission IV.4 – Liberation.

– Complete mission IV.4 – Liberation. Care for a Round of Fun? – Complete 4 Challenge Games with a bronze medal or better.

– Complete 4 Challenge Games with a bronze medal or better. Show Off Your Skills – Complete 12 Challenge Games with a bronze medal or better

– Complete 12 Challenge Games with a bronze medal or better It’s All Fun and Games – Complete 24 Challenge Games with a bronze medal or better.

– Complete 24 Challenge Games with a bronze medal or better. Gold Standard – Earn 1 gold medal in a Challenge Game.

– Earn 1 gold medal in a Challenge Game. Gilded Leader – Earn 10 gold medals in Challenge Games.

– Earn 10 gold medals in Challenge Games. Prepared for Combat – Equip a weapon with three abilities.

– Equip a weapon with three abilities. Pocket Change – Collect $1000 Vektan in a mission.

– Collect $1000 Vektan in a mission. Military Bonus – Collect $44000 Vektan in missions.

– Collect $44000 Vektan in missions. Overkill! – Defeat a Helghast soldier with a Missile Launcher.

– Defeat a Helghast soldier with a Missile Launcher. Sharpshooter – Defeat a Helghast soldier with an M3 Revolver.

– Defeat a Helghast soldier with an M3 Revolver. Who Wants Pancakes? – Defeat a Helghast soldier by running them over.

– Defeat a Helghast soldier by running them over. That Personal Touch – Defeat a Helghast soldier with a melee attack.

– Defeat a Helghast soldier with a melee attack. Not So Friendly – Defeat a Helghast soldier with a Spider Mine.

– Defeat a Helghast soldier with a Spider Mine. Anti-Tank Personnel – Destroy an enemy tank on foot.

– Destroy an enemy tank on foot. Not Today Soldier – Revive an incapacitated Buddy.

– Revive an incapacitated Buddy. Make Them Fly – Defeat 10 enemies with Frag Grenades.

– Defeat 10 enemies with Frag Grenades. Mobile Fortress – Defeat 50 enemies while you are in a vehicle.

– Defeat 50 enemies while you are in a vehicle. One Man Army – Defeat 100 enemies on foot.

Here is the Coded Soul trophy list

The Coded Soul trophy list went up shortly after on Exophase and is similarly straightforward, while also not being as simple as the other aforementioned PSP classics. It has 10 Bronzes, nine Silvers, seven Golds, and a Platinum, totaling up to 27 trophies.

Kanrisha of Idea – Unlock all trophies in Coded Soul.

– Unlock all trophies in Coded Soul. Taidou – Complete the prologue: Taidou.

– Complete the prologue: Taidou. Tsuiseki – Complete Chapter 1: Tsuiseki.

– Complete Chapter 1: Tsuiseki. Hyouryuu – Complete Chapter 2: Hyouryuu.

– Complete Chapter 2: Hyouryuu. Ginen – Complete Chapter 3: Ginen.

– Complete Chapter 3: Ginen. Shousou – Complete Chapter 4: Shousou.

– Complete Chapter 4: Shousou. Ruten – Complete Chapter 5: Ruten.

– Complete Chapter 5: Ruten. Betsuri – Complete Chapter 6: Betsuri.

– Complete Chapter 6: Betsuri. Novice Warrior – Win a battle.

– Win a battle. Middling Warrior – Win 100 battles.

– Win 100 battles. Expert Warrior – Win 300 battles.

– Win 300 battles. Idea’s Chosen One – Reach level 30.

– Reach level 30. Idea’s Master – Reach level 50.

– Reach level 50. Beginner Capturer – Capture a monster.

– Capture a monster. Mid-Level Capturer – Capture 50 monsters.

– Capture 50 monsters. Advanced Capturer – Capture 100 monsters.

– Capture 100 monsters. Kizuna Power – Perform Kizuna Reflection.

– Perform Kizuna Reflection. Rich – Acquire 10,000 gems.

– Acquire 10,000 gems. Ultra-Rich – Acquire 50,000 gems.

– Acquire 50,000 gems. Newbie Explorer – Complete a quest.

– Complete a quest. Seasoned Explorer – Complete 10 quests.

– Complete 10 quests. Veteran Explorer – Complete 20 quests.

– Complete 20 quests. Apprentice Forger – Forge a Rulebreaker.

– Forge a Rulebreaker. Experienced Forger – Forge 10 Rulebreakers.

– Forge 10 Rulebreakers. Master Forger – Forge 30 Rulebreakers.

– Forge 30 Rulebreakers. Gifted – Clear a Karma in the Mutation section.

– Clear a Karma in the Mutation section. Accessory Collector – Acquire 30 accessories.

Worms and Herc’s Adventures trophies have not yet been uploaded, but it’s unlikely those two will even support trophies given the paltry trophy support for third-party classics on PlayStation Plus Premium.