Squall, Noctis, and Jecht Join the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Beta Character Rotation

The Dissidia Final Fantasy NT beta has been going on this past week and will run until January 21. During that time, the available characters have been rotated out, with the full roster being available in the game once it launches on January 30. Today is rotation day, and after a brief downtime, the public beta will return with a new set of characters to try out, including Squall, Noctis, and Jecht. Here is the full list of characters you’ll have access to in the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT beta for the next three days.

The full list of available Dissidia Final Fantasy NT characters from now until 21:00 GMT on January 21, 2018 are:

Type Character Vanguard Garland, Cloud of Darkness, Cloud, Sephiroth Assassin Squall, Zidane, Jecht, Noctis Marksman Kefka, Ultimecia, Shantotto, Ace Specialist Onion Knight, Bartz, Ramza

When Dissidia Final Fantasy NT releases, there’ll be four separate versions that players can purchase. It’s a bit confusing, but thankfully we’ve got all the details:

Meanwhile, there are four separate SKUs of the game, with the most expensive being the $189.99 Ultimate Collector’s Edition. It features a 8.25″ tall figure of the Warrior of Light, a 15 track soundtrack, an 80-page artbook, the game’s season pass, and a unique box & SteelBook case. Other editions include the physical SteelBook Brawler Edition ($59.99), which is the standard physical pre-order version, the digital version (which comes with a mini-soundtrack and Nameless Warrior DLC), and the digital deluxe edition which has the season pass attached to it for $84.99.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT releases in January 30, 2018 for PlayStation 4.