New Final Fantasy VII Remake Concept Art Emerges

Square Enix announced that new content from the upcoming Final Fantasy VII remake would be shown off at an art exhibition taking place at the Mori Arts Center Gallery in Tokyo, Japan, and non-surprisingly what was shown off was some artwork. Several beautiful pieces of concept art were shown off at the display. Some of the new in-game dialogue was also shown in a pamphlet.

Check out all of the concept art below (courtesy of Twitter user @jsjunshen):

@RedMakuzawa sorry to repost. This is the art panels shows. The 3rd photo should be the new dialogue played when you enter the room. pic.twitter.com/oSduTFJZfx — junshen (@jsjunshen) January 20, 2018

This isn’t the first time that new Final Fantasy VII Remake information has been debuted in a unique way. Last year the Mako Reactor, Guard Scorpion and other in-game assets made their debut in Mobius Final Fantasy:

The Mobius Final Fantasy event will use in-game assets from the PlayStation 4 remake including Cloud’s model. “We received 3D resources from Final Fantasy VII Remake, which is currently under development, including Cloud, Guard Scorpion, and the Mako Reactor,” explained Project Leader Naoki Hamaguchi. “Which we then set up to fit within Mobius Final Fantasy. We are extremely proud that as of now, there are no other titles that express the universe of Final Fantasy VII as well as Mobius Final Fantasy. We would love for you to play the collaboration event as you look forward to the game’s release. This is certainly a smart way to both promote their free-to-play title’s new launch on PC, while also giving fans a small taste of what to expect from the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake. “The scale of development for a PS4 title is significantly larger compared to mobile titles, so it will take a little while longer to showcase the game to everyone,” said the remake’s Producer Yoshinori Kitase. “That said, I am extremely happy to be able to show one aspect of the game in this fashion before the main game arrives. This was made possible because the specifications of Mobius Final Fantasy allow us to utilize the data from Final Fantasy VII Remake as is.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake is in development for PlayStation 4.

