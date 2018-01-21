Tomb Raider Movie Gets New Trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures have published the second official trailer for the upcoming Tomb Raider movie, which stars Alicia Vikander in the lead role. You can catch a glimpse of Lara Croft’s life prior to all the adventure seeking, and get some background info on Trinity – the organization hell-bent on a global genocide.

The following description accompanies the trailer:

Her legend begins. Lara Croft, the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, must push herself beyond her limits when she finds herself on the island where her father disappeared. Tomb Raider is the story that will set a young and resolute Lara Croft on a path toward becoming a global hero. The film stars Oscar winner Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina, The Danish Girl) in the lead role, under the direction of Roar Uthaug (The Wave), with Oscar-winner Graham King (The Departed) producing under his GK Films banner. The film’s production begins on the heels of the 20th anniversary of the wildly popular video game franchise from Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal. Tomb Raider also stars Dominic West (Money Monster, 300), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight, Django Unchained) and Daniel Wu (AMC¹s Into the Badlands).

The movie releases on March 16.

