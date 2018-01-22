Final Fantasy XV Update 1.21 Delayed, View the Patch Notes

Last week Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy XV update 1.21 was set to release on January 21 (quite fitting given the patch number). As it’s now January 22, the patch has clearly been delayed. No new date has been given, and the listing for the patch has been pulled from the official Final Fantasy XV website. Many past FFXV updates have gone live at the end of the month, so potentially January 31, 2018 is a date to keep an eye on.

Whenever it eventually hits, the patch should be an exciting one for players. Not only will it mark the end of the Assassin’s Creed crossover event (the Assassin’s Festival), it’ll also introduce a new training partner: Aranea Highwind. Other new features include a new “standby option at camp,” and new items being available at Alessio’s trading post. Finally, there’s new drills in the tutorial, and small bug fixes.

Check out the full Final Fantasy XV update 1.21 patch notes below:

Conclusion of the Assassin’s Festival.

Inclusion of a new training partner (Aranea Highwind) at camp.

Implementation of a standby option at camp.

Addition of new items at Alessio’s trading post in Altissia.

Introduction of new drills to the tutorial.

Various bug fixes.

For more on the popular role-playing game, check out our Final Fantasy XV review. Here’s what reviewer Keri Honea had to say about the title:

The best parts of Final Fantasy XV are not unfolding the epic story, completing side quests, or your first summon (although that is pretty damn cool), but the bonding of these four friends as they try to survive being hunted by the empire. I often preferred watching Ignis drive the team instead of fast traveling because of the interactions between the friends. It’s a blast checking out the photos Prompto took during the day around the campfire. It’s heartwarming listening to the team tease one another, especially when Noctis takes on yet another fetch quest. You can’t help but smile when Noctis celebrates with a teammate after executing a linked attack. FFXV may be a grand epic about saving the world from evil, but at its heart, it’s about the incredible bonds of friendship, true friendship. This isn’t some party that came together unexpectedly because the world is coming to an end; these four have been friends since they were kids. It doesn’t matter that Noctis’ friends are his guard now, because you know they would be protecting him all the same if they weren’t guards or if he wasn’t the prince. Final Fantasy games of the past have had numerous touching moments, but none have been quite like this. Square Enix has taken quite a few risks with Final Fantasy XV to make it different from past installments or even JRPGs overall. Despite some graphical issues, they have pulled off an amazing experience, and it’s one that veterans and newcomers alike can immensely enjoy. This road trip has been well worth the wait.

Final Fantasy XV is available now.