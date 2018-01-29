Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Trophies Confirm Character Deaths & More
The Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet trophies are now available to look at. It’s a pretty standard list for an action RPG and shows off a number of features (such as sleepovers). It does however feature some major story spoilers, in particular some character deaths.
Check out the full list of Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet trophies below (but be warned that there are major spoilers!):
Platinum
- Trophy Hunter
Acquire all trophies.
Gold
- A True Hero
Beat the game with the true ending.
- Top Dog
Reach 1st place in the Bounty Rankings.
- Best Friends Forever
Reach affinity level 4 with every friend.
Silver
- Elite Player
Reach level 100.
- Proof of Friendship
Grow close to Kirito, Asuna, Leafa, Sinon, Lisbeth, Silica, Agil, Klein, Yuuki, Yui, and Argo.
- Bounty Hunter
Complete every Hunting Quest.
- A Lost Friend
Beat the game with the normal ending (Kureha’s death).
- Fall of the Uncrowned Queen
Beat the game with the normal ending (Zeliska’s death).
- Reaper
Complete every Unique Enemy Quest.
- GGO God
Beat the game on Extreme difficulty.
- Boss Hunter
Defeat 10 types of bosses in online co-op quests.
- The Ultimate Warrior
Reach the maximum level for all weapon categories.
Bronze
- Attack on the SBC Flügel!
Defeat the SBC Flügel’s gatekeeper.
- Seeker of Fortune
Complete every Treasure Quest.
- Ranker
Make it into the Bounty Ranking Top 10.
- Second Helping
Acquire your second ArFA-sys part.
- Naptime
Have a sleepover.
- Oooh, Shiny!
Acquire a Legendary weapon.
- Try It On?
Give a friend an outfit as a present.
- Master and Me Will Always Be Together!
Grow close to your ArFA-sys.
- You Belong to Me!
Grow close to Kureha.
- Right-Hand Woman
Grow close to Zeliska.
- Gift of a Gun
Receive a gun from Itsuki.
- Popular Player
Deepen your friendship with Premiere, Strea, Philia, and Rain.
- That’s Kirito for You
Grow close to Asuna, Leafa, Sinon, Lisbeth, Silica, and Yuuki in Kirito Mode.
- Uniquely Dead
Defeat your first Unique Enemy.
- Maxed Out
Reach the maximum level with a skill.
- Weapon Master
Reach the maximum level for a weapon category.
- The Info Broker
Purchase info from Argo.
- Hero of Legend
Defeat the final boss of the SBC Flügel.
- Bullet of Bullets
Defeat Death Gun in the BoB.
- Triple Tune-Up
Acquire your third ArFA-sys part.
- Weaver
Create 5 outfits.
- Tinkerer
Enhance or transform weapons 10 times.
- Appraiser
Appraise items 15 times.
- Trader
Exchange medals for items 3 times.
- Allowance, Please!
Give your ArFA-sys an allowance of 100,000 credits or more.
- Collector
Acquire 100 skills and/or gadgets.
- Color Coordinated
Change the color of an outfit.
- Welcome to the World of PvP
Participate in an online PvP match.
- Veteran Gunslinger
Win 5 online PvP matches.
- Welcome to the World of Co-op
Participate in an online co-op quest.
- Powering Up
Acquire your first ArFA-sys part.
- OP
Have one stat of 150 or higher.
- Squad Leader
Become the leader of a new squadron.
- Master of the Arts
Acquire all Weapon Arts.
Let us know what you think of the Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet trophies in the comments below!
[Source: PSNProfiles]