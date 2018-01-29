Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Trophies Confirm Character Deaths & More

The Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet trophies are now available to look at. It’s a pretty standard list for an action RPG and shows off a number of features (such as sleepovers). It does however feature some major story spoilers, in particular some character deaths.

Check out the full list of Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet trophies below (but be warned that there are major spoilers!):

Platinum Trophy Hunter

Acquire all trophies. Gold A True Hero

Beat the game with the true ending.

Beat the game with the true ending. Top Dog

Reach 1st place in the Bounty Rankings.

Reach 1st place in the Bounty Rankings. Best Friends Forever

Reach affinity level 4 with every friend. Silver Elite Player

Reach level 100.

Reach level 100. Proof of Friendship

Grow close to Kirito, Asuna, Leafa, Sinon, Lisbeth, Silica, Agil, Klein, Yuuki, Yui, and Argo.

Grow close to Kirito, Asuna, Leafa, Sinon, Lisbeth, Silica, Agil, Klein, Yuuki, Yui, and Argo. Bounty Hunter

Complete every Hunting Quest.

Complete every Hunting Quest. A Lost Friend

Beat the game with the normal ending (Kureha's death).

Beat the game with the normal ending (Kureha’s death). Fall of the Uncrowned Queen

Beat the game with the normal ending (Zeliska's death).

Beat the game with the normal ending (Zeliska’s death). Reaper

Complete every Unique Enemy Quest.

Complete every Unique Enemy Quest. GGO God

Beat the game on Extreme difficulty.

Beat the game on Extreme difficulty. Boss Hunter

Defeat 10 types of bosses in online co-op quests.

Defeat 10 types of bosses in online co-op quests. The Ultimate Warrior

Reach the maximum level for all weapon categories. Bronze Attack on the SBC Flügel!

Defeat the SBC Flügel's gatekeeper.

Defeat the SBC Flügel’s gatekeeper. Seeker of Fortune

Complete every Treasure Quest.

Complete every Treasure Quest. Ranker

Make it into the Bounty Ranking Top 10.

Make it into the Bounty Ranking Top 10. Second Helping

Acquire your second ArFA-sys part.

Acquire your second ArFA-sys part. Naptime

Have a sleepover.

Have a sleepover. Oooh, Shiny!

Acquire a Legendary weapon.

Acquire a Legendary weapon. Try It On?

Give a friend an outfit as a present.

Give a friend an outfit as a present. Master and Me Will Always Be Together!

Grow close to your ArFA-sys.

Grow close to your ArFA-sys. You Belong to Me!

Grow close to Kureha.

Grow close to Kureha. Right-Hand Woman

Grow close to Zeliska.

Grow close to Zeliska. Gift of a Gun

Receive a gun from Itsuki.

Receive a gun from Itsuki. Popular Player

Deepen your friendship with Premiere, Strea, Philia, and Rain.

Deepen your friendship with Premiere, Strea, Philia, and Rain. That’s Kirito for You

Grow close to Asuna, Leafa, Sinon, Lisbeth, Silica, and Yuuki in Kirito Mode.

Grow close to Asuna, Leafa, Sinon, Lisbeth, Silica, and Yuuki in Kirito Mode. Uniquely Dead

Defeat your first Unique Enemy.

Defeat your first Unique Enemy. Maxed Out

Reach the maximum level with a skill.

Reach the maximum level with a skill. Weapon Master

Reach the maximum level for a weapon category.

Reach the maximum level for a weapon category. The Info Broker

Purchase info from Argo.

Purchase info from Argo. Hero of Legend

Defeat the final boss of the SBC Flügel.

Defeat the final boss of the SBC Flügel. Bullet of Bullets

Defeat Death Gun in the BoB.

Defeat Death Gun in the BoB. Triple Tune-Up

Acquire your third ArFA-sys part.

Acquire your third ArFA-sys part. Weaver

Create 5 outfits.

Create 5 outfits. Tinkerer

Enhance or transform weapons 10 times.

Enhance or transform weapons 10 times. Appraiser

Appraise items 15 times.

Appraise items 15 times. Trader

Exchange medals for items 3 times.

Exchange medals for items 3 times. Allowance, Please!

Give your ArFA-sys an allowance of 100,000 credits or more.

Give your ArFA-sys an allowance of 100,000 credits or more. Collector

Acquire 100 skills and/or gadgets.

Acquire 100 skills and/or gadgets. Color Coordinated

Change the color of an outfit.

Change the color of an outfit. Welcome to the World of PvP

Participate in an online PvP match.

Participate in an online PvP match. Veteran Gunslinger

Win 5 online PvP matches.

Win 5 online PvP matches. Welcome to the World of Co-op

Participate in an online co-op quest.

Participate in an online co-op quest. Powering Up

Acquire your first ArFA-sys part.

Acquire your first ArFA-sys part. OP

Have one stat of 150 or higher.

Have one stat of 150 or higher. Squad Leader

Become the leader of a new squadron.

Become the leader of a new squadron. Master of the Arts

Acquire all Weapon Arts.

