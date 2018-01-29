PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  Trophies: Trophy Guides and Lists, PS3, PS Vita, PS4

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Trophies Confirm Character Deaths & More

January 29, 2018

Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet trophies

The Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet trophies are now available to look at. It’s a pretty standard list for an action RPG and shows off a number of features (such as sleepovers). It does however feature some major story spoilers, in particular some character deaths.

Check out the full list of Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet trophies below (but be warned that there are major spoilers!):

Platinum

  • Trophy Hunter
    Acquire all trophies.

Gold

  • A True Hero
    Beat the game with the true ending.
  • Top Dog
    Reach 1st place in the Bounty Rankings.
  • Best Friends Forever
    Reach affinity level 4 with every friend.

Silver

  • Elite Player
    Reach level 100.
  • Proof of Friendship
    Grow close to Kirito, Asuna, Leafa, Sinon, Lisbeth, Silica, Agil, Klein, Yuuki, Yui, and Argo.
  • Bounty Hunter
    Complete every Hunting Quest.
  • A Lost Friend
    Beat the game with the normal ending (Kureha’s death).
  • Fall of the Uncrowned Queen
    Beat the game with the normal ending (Zeliska’s death).
  • Reaper
    Complete every Unique Enemy Quest.
  • GGO God
    Beat the game on Extreme difficulty.
  • Boss Hunter
    Defeat 10 types of bosses in online co-op quests.
  • The Ultimate Warrior
    Reach the maximum level for all weapon categories.

Bronze

  • Attack on the SBC Flügel!
    Defeat the SBC Flügel’s gatekeeper.
  • Seeker of Fortune
    Complete every Treasure Quest.
  • Ranker
    Make it into the Bounty Ranking Top 10.
  • Second Helping
    Acquire your second ArFA-sys part.
  • Naptime
    Have a sleepover.
  • Oooh, Shiny!
    Acquire a Legendary weapon.
  • Try It On?
    Give a friend an outfit as a present.
  • Master and Me Will Always Be Together!
    Grow close to your ArFA-sys.
  • You Belong to Me!
    Grow close to Kureha.
  • Right-Hand Woman
    Grow close to Zeliska.
  • Gift of a Gun
    Receive a gun from Itsuki.
  • Popular Player
    Deepen your friendship with Premiere, Strea, Philia, and Rain.
  • That’s Kirito for You
    Grow close to Asuna, Leafa, Sinon, Lisbeth, Silica, and Yuuki in Kirito Mode.
  • Uniquely Dead
    Defeat your first Unique Enemy.
  • Maxed Out
    Reach the maximum level with a skill.
  • Weapon Master
    Reach the maximum level for a weapon category.
  • The Info Broker
    Purchase info from Argo.
  • Hero of Legend
    Defeat the final boss of the SBC Flügel.
  • Bullet of Bullets
    Defeat Death Gun in the BoB.
  • Triple Tune-Up
    Acquire your third ArFA-sys part.
  • Weaver
    Create 5 outfits.
  • Tinkerer
    Enhance or transform weapons 10 times.
  • Appraiser
    Appraise items 15 times.
  • Trader
    Exchange medals for items 3 times.
  • Allowance, Please!
    Give your ArFA-sys an allowance of 100,000 credits or more.
  • Collector
    Acquire 100 skills and/or gadgets.
  • Color Coordinated
    Change the color of an outfit.
  • Welcome to the World of PvP
    Participate in an online PvP match.
  • Veteran Gunslinger
    Win 5 online PvP matches.
  • Welcome to the World of Co-op
    Participate in an online co-op quest.
  • Powering Up
    Acquire your first ArFA-sys part.
  • OP
    Have one stat of 150 or higher.
  • Squad Leader
    Become the leader of a new squadron.
  • Master of the Arts
    Acquire all Weapon Arts.

Let us know what you think of the Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet trophies in the comments below!

[Source: PSNProfiles]

