New PlayStation Plus Subscribers in Europe Will Receive Far Cry 4 Free

PlayStation 4 owners in Europe are in for a treat today, as many players have discovered that for non-PlayStation Plus subscribers, Far Cry 4 is available for free if you sign up for the service. First noted by players in Portugal (via PSU), users were able to claim a free copy of Far Cry 4 by simply signing up for a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership, which is currently valued at $59.99.

After being live for a bit, it seems that the deal has reached across Europe and can now be bought directly from the PlayStation Store. Once again, it’s important to note that the deal is only for current non-subscribers to PlayStation Plus, so if you already have a membership, don’t make the mistake of trying to claim this deal.

In case you haven’t yet played Far Cry 4, make sure to read up on the game with our review:

Aside from the setting, there is one major feature of Far Cry 4 that outshines the third game, and that’s the online component. There is the competitive mode that pits the Royal Army against the Golden Path. This mode affords you nearly all of the luxuries of the single-player open world in an objective-based competitive setting. Then there is the much lauded co-op mode that has you and a friend roaming the open world of Kyrat together. This is amazingly fun, however, if you are the joining player, the only progress that saves is character progress such as experience and loot. Far Cry 4 is a good game, but the lack of any real significant improvements or advancements over its predecessor may be enough to turn some people away. The major difference here is the Himalayan setting, which looks absolutely stunning and is a joy to explore using the Far Cry mechanics. The dearth of motivational integrity in the narrative aside, Far Cry 4 is a game that will have players losing hours of their lives as they get lost in Kyrat, either by themselves or with a friend.

Far Cry 4 is available now.

[Source: PSU]