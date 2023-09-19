PS Plus Extra & Premium October 2023 Departures Revealed

The new September PS Plus Extra and Premium games have been added to the collection today, and with that addition comes the reveal of the October 2023 PlayStation Plus departures. The list includes some lengthy games from the Far Cry and Yakuza franchises, and you only have until October 17 to finish them up.

The games leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in October 2023

There are 16 games that make up the list of PS Plus Extra and Premium departures on October 17, 2023. All of them can be seen in the “Last chance to play” collection within the PlayStation Plus section of the PS5 PlayStation Store. Here’s the full list of games leaving the service next month:

Astebreed

Clouds and Sheep 2

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

Gal Gunvolt

Goosebumps The Game

Inside

Limbo

Naruto to Baruto: Shinobi Striker

The Crew

The Medium

The Quarry

Torquel

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

As predicted when looking at last month’s departures, there’s a trio of Ubisoft games leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium. These include Far Cry 4 and 5, as well as The Crew. If you’re looking to grab the Platinum trophy for any of these three games, you’ll want to start them sooner rather than later as all are lengthy completions.

Horror fans will find a bit of a dent in their PS Plus Extra and Premium collection too as Goosebumps The Game, Inside, Limbo, The Medium, and The Quarry are all leaving the service, a seemingly bizarre decision for a month that celebrates all things spooky during Halloween. The good news is that both Goosebumps and The Medium offer fairly quick Platinum trophies. Inside and Limbo are also quick completions although lack a Platinum trophy.

Finally, the Yakuza franchise also loses a trio of games next month, all of which will likely take many hours to get the Platinum trophy. Be sure to get a move on if you want to finish any of these by the time they leave.