PS Plus Extra & Premium September 2023 Lineups Revealed

Sony has revealed the PS Plus Extra and Premium September 2023 games. Quite a few Star Ocean games are being added alongside big titles like NieR Replicant and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI. The games will become available to subscribers on Tuesday, September 19.

PS Plus Extra September 2023 games

Quite a few of this month’s PlayStaion Plus Extra titles are RPGs, with the 2021 remake of NieR Replicant — NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… — and two Star Ocean titles being part of the new offerings. Other well-loved additions include the action role-playing game Odin Sphere Leifthrasir, the award-winning strategy game Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, and the laid-back indie puzzle game Unpacking.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4)

Call of the Sea (PS4, PS5)

Cloudpunk (PS4, PS5)

Contra: Rogue Corps (PS4)

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… (PS4)

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir (PS4)

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (PS4, PS5)

Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS4, PS5)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (PS4)

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (PS4, PS5)

Star Ocean The Divine Force (PS4, PS5)

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness (PS4)

Tails Noir (PS4, PS5)

This War of Mine: Final Cut (PS5)

Unpacking (PS4, PS5)

West of Dead (PS4)

PS Plus Premium September 2023 games

This month’s Premium lineup is made up of remasters, with three more Star Ocean titles being added alongside the remastered port of Vanillaware and Atlus‘ beloved action role-playing game Dragon’s Crown Pro.