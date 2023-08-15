PS Plus Extra & Premium September 2023 Departures Revealed

With every new batch, another batch must leave. Sony has announced the PS Plus Extra and Premium September 2023 departures, meaning players get until around September 19 to play games like Deathloop and Chicory: A Colorful Tale.

Here’s what’s leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in September 2023

As seen in one of the categories buried within the PlayStation Store, eight games (plus one more that’s unlisted) are leaving Extra and Premium. These games can be found in the PlayStation Store by going to the PlayStation Plus tab on the PlayStation 5’s dashboard, tabbing over to “Collections,” and scrolling all the way down to the “Last chance to play” section at the bottom. The September 2023 departures include:

Deathloop

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs 2

Nidhogg 2

Through the Darkest of Times

Death end re;Quest 2

Steep (unlisted, leaving on August 31 at 10 a.m. PT)

This collection is mostly a group of well-received titles. Deathloop was revered for its unique gameplay loop about a time loop. Chicory: A Colorful Tale was beloved for mixing a touching story about artistic burnout with a Zelda-style dungeon crawler. Watch Dogs 2’s brighter San Francisco setting, cast of likeable characters, and upgraded hacking abilities made it a stark upgrade over the original to many players.

Ubisoft games make up around half of the list, too, meaning it’s possible that the publisher’s many titles will start trickling off Extra in the coming months.