Far Cry 4 Platinum Trophy Unobtainable Since May, Ubisoft Investigating

Far Cry 4‘s Renaissance Man and (consequently) Platinum trophies have been unobtainable since May. Players have said that they’ve been contacting Ubisoft over the last few months, only to be told that the issue is being investigated.

Far Cry 4’s broken trophies rake up multiplayer requirement debate again

Far Cry 4 is nearly a decade-old game, but Ubisoft hasn’t expressed any intention to pull the plug on the game’s servers anytime soon. The trophy in question requires players to “finish a public match of each game type in the Battles of Kyrat game mode,” and since May, anyone attempting to get into Battles of Kyrat multiplayer mode is being thrown into the “Overrun” DLC mode lobby.

Players on PSNProfiles have been receiving mixed responses from Ubisoft reps, with at least one reportedly being told that Far Cry 4 is no longer being supported and a fix is unlikely. Others have been told that an investigation is ongoing.

Trophy hunters have long argued against multiplayer trophies being made a requirement to unlock Platinum trophies. Once developers shut down servers, players are forever locked out of the Platinum trophy, which can be pretty frustrating.

Recently, Xbox made an unprecedented move and removed an unobtainable achievement in Homestead Arcana, allowing players to achieve full gamerscore.