Read the Friday the 13th Game Update 1.23 Patch Notes

Friday the 13th game update 1.23 is now available to download. Not only does it add in the Jason from the fifth film, it also brings a whole new map: Pinehurst. There’s also plenty of gameplay tweaks to come with it.

Check out the Friday the 13th game update 1.23 patch notes:

Jason Part 5 and Pinehurst Jason Part 5 and the Pinehurst map are both now available for both Multiplayer and Offline Bots! Part 5 has no level requirement and has access to the following grab kills: Hedge Trimmer

Last Breath

You’re so Vein New Unlockable Grab Kill The grab kill Rugby Player is now available!

The requirements to unlock Rugby Player are: Level: 108

Cost: 2500 CP Changes and Bug Fixes General Reduced the amount of Pocket Knives and Medical Sprays that can spawn per match

the amount of and that can spawn per match Adjusted the amount of available spawns per match for each weapon

the amount of available spawns per match for Addressed several issues that were causing players to become interaction locked

Fixed a bug that caused Bear Traps to disappear when disarmed by a counselor

Fixed a bug related to the “The Final Chapter” achievement that was causing players to crash Jason Jason will now begin each match equipped with 2 additional throwing knives

additional throwing knives Jason’s movement speed has been slightly increased

Jason’s grab range and cone has been slightly increased

Players can once again access the medium bloody skin for Savini Jason

bloody skin for Savini Jason Fixed a bug that allowed Jason’s character model to rotate while knocked down

The grab kills “Free Kick” and “Disarm” will now properly grant Versatile experience Counselors Fixed a bug where – if a player interacted with a window in a certain way, the window would break and incorrectly cause damage to the player

Fixed inconsistencies that were appearing in several counselor models Maps The Fuse will no longer be able to spawn in the same building as the Phone Box

Addressed several exploit locations on all maps

Made adjustments to several locations that were causing the objectives/repair parts spawns to be inaccessible Vehicles Fixed several bugs related to the boat flipping mechanic Offline Play Made many improvements and bug fixes to the bot AI in Offline Bots

Restart function added to the pause menu in Offline Bots

Fixed a bug causing the end score screen to incorrectly show badge progression in Offline Bots Note: Badges can not be obtained through Offline Bots

Matchmaking Added servers for South America and Australia [PC]

Added region auto-detection [PC] Sound Players should once again be able to hear the sound of weapons and items being dropped

The grab kill “Free Kick” will now properly take into account the user’s audio settings

Friday the 13th game update 1.23 is available now.