Read the Friday the 13th Game Update 1.23 Patch Notes
Friday the 13th game update 1.23 is now available to download. Not only does it add in the Jason from the fifth film, it also brings a whole new map: Pinehurst. There’s also plenty of gameplay tweaks to come with it.
Check out the Friday the 13th game update 1.23 patch notes:
Jason Part 5 and Pinehurst
Jason Part 5 and the Pinehurst map are both now available for both Multiplayer and Offline Bots!
Part 5 has no level requirement and has access to the following grab kills:
- Hedge Trimmer
- Last Breath
- You’re so Vein
New Unlockable Grab Kill
The grab kill Rugby Player is now available!
The requirements to unlock Rugby Player are:
- Level: 108
- Cost: 2500 CP
Changes and Bug Fixes
General
- Reduced the amount of Pocket Knives and Medical Sprays that can spawn per match
- Adjusted the amount of available spawns per match for each weapon
- Addressed several issues that were causing players to become interaction locked
- Fixed a bug that caused Bear Traps to disappear when disarmed by a counselor
- Fixed a bug related to the “The Final Chapter” achievement that was causing players to crash
Jason
- Jason will now begin each match equipped with 2 additional throwing knives
- Jason’s movement speed has been slightly increased
- Jason’s grab range and cone has been slightly increased
- Players can once again access the medium bloody skin for Savini Jason
- Fixed a bug that allowed Jason’s character model to rotate while knocked down
- The grab kills “Free Kick” and “Disarm” will now properly grant Versatile experience
Counselors
- Fixed a bug where – if a player interacted with a window in a certain way, the window would break and incorrectly cause damage to the player
- Fixed inconsistencies that were appearing in several counselor models
Maps
- The Fuse will no longer be able to spawn in the same building as the Phone Box
- Addressed several exploit locations on all maps
- Made adjustments to several locations that were causing the objectives/repair parts spawns to be inaccessible
Vehicles
- Fixed several bugs related to the boat flipping mechanic
Offline Play
- Made many improvements and bug fixes to the bot AI in Offline Bots
- Restart function added to the pause menu in Offline Bots
- Fixed a bug causing the end score screen to incorrectly show badge progression in Offline Bots
- Note: Badges can not be obtained through Offline Bots
Matchmaking
- Added servers for South America and Australia [PC]
- Added region auto-detection [PC]
Sound
- Players should once again be able to hear the sound of weapons and items being dropped
- The grab kill “Free Kick” will now properly take into account the user’s audio settings
Friday the 13th game update 1.23 is available now.