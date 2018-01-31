Dynasty Warriors 9 DLC Will Turn NPCs Into Playable Characters

Koei Tecmo has today held a live stream to commemorate that Dynasty Warriors 9 has finally gone gold. In this stream, they had Japanese celebrities try out the game while announcing new information such as collaborations with merchandises in Japan. A worthy news we caught from this stream is that they have also announced the list of paid DLC that Dynasty Warriors 9 will receive. One of them will let you unlock the unique NPCs revealed recently as playable characters.

Here is the list of the DLC that has been published by Koei Tecmo:

Additional Scenario Pack – 2400 yen + tax The 4 NPCs (Xiahouji, Dong Bai, Hua Xiong, Yuan Shu) will become playable

Each character will have their own scenario, event, & actions Additional Weapon Pack – 1200 yen + tax Adds 3 new weapon types with new actions

Adds 3 top-level weapon models Hideaway House Customization Pack – 800 yen + tax Adds a new scenario to obtain house exterior & furniture

Adds 10 new furniture models that can be placed inside the house

Adds 5 models to change house exterior & interior

Koei Tecmo is also providing a Season Pass that includes all of the above packs with just 3000 yen + tax. It also has additional bonuses of 4 gems and 12 types of materials for crafting and cooking. There is also a Digital Deluxe edition, currently available for preorder in Japan and East Asia PSN stores, that has the base game with the season pass and exclusive bonus weapons for Cao Cao, Liu Bei, and Sun Jian.

Dynasty Warriors 9 will be released in Japan and East Asia on February 8, and in North America and Europe on February 13. You can also watch the official opening movie while waiting for the game’s release date.

[Source: Koei Tecmo]