Overwatch Update 2.31 Out Now, Here’s What it Fixes

Overwatch update 2.31 is now available to download on PlayStation 4. Unlike the majority of the game’s patches, this is specific to the PlayStation 4 version of the game. As such, there aren’t detailed patch notes over on Blizzard’s website since it’s not a major overhaul. What does it do exactly? Well, patches tend to break things, and that was the case with Overwatch update 2.30.

It introduced a nasty bug on PlayStation 4 where models wouldn’t load for an entire round, and players can’t access the menu or change characters on the next round. On Reddit, Blizzard Entertainment’s Lead Software Engineer Bill Warnecke revealed that the team was looking to deploy a patch to fix the PS4 bug. It appears that Overwatch update 2.31 is said update.

For more on recent changes, check out the last detailed Overwatch update 2.30 patch notes below:

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth Pre-purchase Goodies When you pre-purchase a Digital Deluxe version of World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth you’ll receive several Warcraft-themed goodies in Overwatch. Show your faction pride on the battlefields of tomorrow with emotes for Tracer; Horde- and Alliance-themed voice lines for Torbjörn; Anduin, Jaina, Sylvanas, and Saurfang sprays; and Kul Tiras and Zandalar player icons. To pre-order World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth, click here. HERO UPDATES Junkrat Concussion Mine Now will deal less damage to targets farther away from the explosion’s center

Developer Comments: Junkrat has been enjoying the flexibility his double-charge Concussion Mine provides, but it has become a bit too easy to throw out huge bursts of damage in a large area. With this change he can still dish out similar damage but he must now be more accurate with his tosses. Mercy Valkyrie No longer makes Resurrect instant No longer grants a bonus Resurrect charge The speed bonus Guardian Angel receives when activating Valkyrie has been decreased by 50% Duration reduced from 20 seconds to 15 seconds

Developer Comments: Mercy’s recent Resurrect changes have helped in allowing enemies to have more counter play in dealing with her, but she was able to use Resurrect through Valkyrie enough to largely mitigate the impact of the previous changes. Additionally, we’re toning back the amount of mobility Valkyrie provides through Guardian Angel and reducing its duration to overall reduce the power of this ability. BUG FIXES Heroes Fixed a bug that prevented D.Va’s face and hair textures from loading when her Black Cat skin was equipped

Overwatch update 2.31 is available now for PlayStation 4 players.

[Source: Reddit via Game Revolution]