Watch Seven Minutes of New BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Gameplay

Arc System Works’ BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle will release on May 31 in Japan and Asia, and June 5 in North America. Those at the Taipei Game Show 2018 event were able to go hands-on with the fighting game, and some exciting off-screen footage was taken. It shows off what players can expect from the two-on-two fighter.

Check out the seven minutes of new BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle gameplay below:

Arc System Works recently announced that half of the game’s roster will be comprised of DLC characters. Here’s more on the upcoming downloadable content:

Understandably, that DLC announcement caused some concern and outrage from the fighting game community. However, producer Toshimichi Mori explained the deveoper’s reasoning to Dengeki PlayStation and said that all of the content wouldn’t far exceed the price of what a full game typically costs. He said this is due to the game releasing at a lower price point of 5,800 yen (no North American price has been confirmed yet). That way, more players can play the game and purchase DLC if they want more. Here are all the ways the BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle DLC will sell the characters:

All-in-One Pack (access to all 20 DLC characters)

Blake Belladonna

Character Pack #1 (three characters)

Character Pack #2 (three characters)

Character Pack #3 (three characters)

Character Pack #4 (three characters)

Character Pack #5 (three characters)

Character Pack #6 (three characters)

Unannounced DLC character

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle will release on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on June 5 in North America.

[Via: Siliconera]