Neo Geo Shooter Blazing Star is Coming to PlayStation 4

A trophy listing has revealed the next classic arcade game to receive an Arcade Archives port from Hamster. The Neo Geo shooter Blazing Star is the next title. It’s a classic scrolling shooter, and has the unique distinction of popularizing the term “fail” in gaming.

Like other Arcade Archives titles, the Blazing Star PS4 trophies are rather generic:

Gold Score 1,500,000 points

The score won 1,500,000 points

HI SCORE Player

The score has been posted to the online rankings in the "HI SCORE MODE". Silver Record score

The score has been posted to the online rankings in the "ORIGINAL MODE".

Mark high score

High score has been updated.

Score 1,000,000 points

The score won 1,000,000 points Bronze Score 500,000 points

The score won 500,000 points

Here’s more on the Arcade Archives port of Blazing Star from the recently released Nintendo Switch version:

“BLAZING STAR” is a shooting game released by SNK in 1998. Your mission is to take on the sinister AI “Brawshella” that is the main culprit behind an army of deadly biological weapons. You have 6 different ships at your disposal for this task. The game features classic high score gameplay with higher points awarded when players land successful charge shots to chain multiple enemies. Players can change various game settings such as game difficulty, and also reproduce the atmosphere of arcade display settings at that time. Players can also compete against each other from all over the world with their high scores. Please enjoy the masterpiece that built a generation for video games.

Arcade Archives: Blazing Star is set to release on PlayStation 4 later this year.

