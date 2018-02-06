New Middle-earth: Shadow of War Story DLC, Free Update Out Today

Earlier today, Warner Bros. Interactive released the latest expansion for Middle-earth: Shadow of War. Titled Blade of Galadriel, the new expansion will allow players to take on the role of the elite Elven warrior Eltariel for the first time. To celebrate the news, the studio has released a trailer for the DLC, which you can check out below.

Known by her enemies as the Blade of Galadriel, Eltariel has been sent to Mordor by the Elven Queen Galadriel to hunt and destroy the Nazgûl. According to Warner Bros. Interactive, the Blade of Galadriel Expansion will feature a bunch of new content, including:

• Play as Eltariel for the first time, an elite assassin known as the Blade of Galadriel, and go head-to-head with the newest addition to the ranks of the Nazgûl. • Wield Eltariel’s dual Elven blades and harness the Light of Galadriel with a host of deadly new combat abilities, skills and gear. • Encounter memorable new Nemesis characters, such as Flint, Tinder and the Slayer of the Dead, while battling the Nazgûl and learning more mysteries of their past. • Gain eight unique Legendary Orcs who can return to join your forces in the main story campaign with new abilities added to the Nemesis System. • Unlock an Eltariel character skin that can be used in the main story campaign.

Along with the introduction of the new expansion, several new, free content updates are also available today for Shadow of War players, including new enhancements to the Nemesis System, new Orc types, and more. You can find the full list of free updates coming to the game below:

• Nemesis System Enhancements – Orc Captains (whether friends or foes) can exhibit new traits and behaviours, adding further depth to combat encounters and player interactions, such as: – Tunnel Rat – Orcs can burrow into the ground and summon Ghûls. – Sniper Shot – Archers can fire from great distances with pinpoint accuracy. – Tremor – Ologs can pound the earth with tremendous force, staggering nearby threats and heavily damaging structures. – Gifts of Treasure – Followers can now bring players the gift of a Treasure Orc, providing even more ways to earn Gems and Mirian. • Photo Mode Upgrades – New filters, frames and styles, along with adjustable expressions and added stickers, giving players more options for customising in-game action shots. • Player Skins – Choose to appear as Talion or Eltariel in the main story campaign. • Training Orders Update – Players can now upgrade their Orc Followers with Training Orders while in the Garrison, saving time and offering more flexibility in deployment. • Player Stats Page – New menu for players to track a variety of in-game statistics, including the number and type of enemy kills, dominations and betrayals; fortresses conquered and defended; gear pieces collected and upgraded; and many more. • Field of View Options – More ways for players to customise the user interface and scale their field of view.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is available now.