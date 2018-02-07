ARK Park Releases for PSVR in March, Deluxe Edition Revealed

Snail Games revealed today that ARK Park, the VR title based upon ARK: Survival Evolved, will release March 22 for all major VR platforms. The interactive theme park will offer up several different experiences, and there’ll be two different versions of the game available at launch. The deluxe version will include extra outfits and “an exclusive dinosaur mount.”

“ARK Park takes the world of ARK: Survival Evolved into a wonderful and haunting new direction,” said Snail Games Vice President Tianqi Wu. “It embraces virtual reality while offering players the tight gameplay mechanics from its predecessor. We’re thrilled to deliver Snail Games’ first VR title to our fans in March – and we couldn’t be more pleased with the team’s hard work throughout the development of ARK Park.”

Here’s more on the upcoming VR experience (courtesy of Snail Games):

KEY FEATURES

* Explore a variety of maps without a linear storyline.

* Collect eggs and incubate them to raise your own little dinosaurs.

* Find materials such as Dinosaur DNA and trade them to craft useful items and more powerful weapons.

* Defend the park and its vital technology from rampaging dinosaurs across 6 distinct levels!

* Revisit the dinosaurs from the popular title ARK: Survival Evolved. ADDITIONAL HIGHLIGHTS Exploration

Tour distinctive primal environments solo or with a group of friends. These excursions can be relaxing and challenging at the same time. Step into the tropical rainforests, snow-covered mountains, and expansive plains – along with the dinosaurs that call these habitats home! Gene Collecting

Visitors may collect “Gene Cubes” from the many extinct creatures during excursions. However, collecting all of them can be challenging due to the reclusive habits of particular species. Determined visitors will need to use a combination of puzzle-solving, exploration, and careful resource management to bag the most prized animals. The gene cubes are necessary for unlocking blueprints, which can be used to craft tools, lures, items and weapons. Dinosaur Breeding

Incubate the eggs you collect and raise your own little dinosaurs. Gather food to keep them fed and watch them grow. You may also spray paint your dinosaur using the warpaint system from ARK: Survival Evolved. Nothing beats the feeling of going on dinosaur rides as your baby dinosaur grows into adulthood 🙂 Combat

In Story Mode, something goes wrong with the park’s Brainwave Device – resulting in herds of rampaging dinosaurs everywhere. You and your friends must defend the base (and other humans) with custom-made weaponry – including a selection of melee and ranged weapons, along with other highly-effective combat items. Swords, spears, pistols, scatterguns, and grenades will be available at launch. Multiplayer Gameplay

Excursions are much easier to complete when players can brainstorm and search for secrets together. More difficult Hunting Maps require close collaboration and teamwork for best results!

ARK Park will release March 22, 2018 for PlayStation VR, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.