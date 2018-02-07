SEGA Says Sonic Forces and Yakuza Kiwami 2 ‘Performed Strongly’

SEGA just released their third quarter financial results presentation, and it’s our first good look at Sonic Forces sales. While no exact numbers were given, SEGA did make note to mention that Sonic‘s latest 3D adventure “performed strongly.” That shows that a mixed critical reception doesn’t always mean much in terms of sales.

SEGA had the same to say about Yakuza Kiwami 2‘s Japanese launch, which is good news for fans wanting to see more Yakuza titles get the remake treatment. They also outlined their major Q4 releases, which are Hokuto ga Gotoku and Valkyria Chronicles 4. As far as their entertainment contents business went, SEGA had 157.9 billion yen in sales, and saw sales & profits increased year-on-year.

For even more on the 3D platformer, check out my Sonic Forces review. Here’s what I had to say about the latest Sonic title:

The main story of Sonic Forces wraps up after a handful of hours (it took me around six), but I felt totally satisfied by what I had saw. I don’t want to spend 30 hours going through scripted Sonic stages, but I’ll gladly spend an afternoon or two being entertained by it. For those that want more bang for their buck, though, there are plenty of missions (including some daily challenges) to finish, and different costumes for the Avatar to unlock. Speedrunners in particular should have fun trying to find the best level routes, and trying to get the best times on the leaderboards. There’s a moment early on in Sonic Forces where Sonic says that it’s “not time for thinking. It’s time for running.” Not only does he perfectly describe his series’ design philosophy, he also sets the blueprint for who will enjoy this game. If you’re willing to turn your brain off for a few hours, and just take in the pure spectacle that is watching hundreds of Sonic characters fighting on a battlefield during a cutscene, then you’ll find a lot to enjoy here. It’s a really dumb game at its core, but it’s also just pure fun in a well-meaning, lighthearted package.

Sonic Forces is available now.