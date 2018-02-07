Slice, Dice & Rice Coming to PlayStation 4 Next Week

Fresh off the successful launch of Dragon Ball FighterZ, Arc System Works has announced that they will be releasing Slice, Dice & Rice, a fighting game that features absolutely no health bars, for PlayStation 4 next week, on February 14, 2018. The fighting game, which was created by Polish developers Dojo Games, is described as a unique fighting game that revolves around the idea of players finding an opening in an opponents defense and defeat them with a single, clean hit.

Instead of constantly scratching away at an opponents hit points, players will have to defend every blow with precision if they don’t want to lose. In Slice, Dice & Rice, the next attack might be the one that loses a round for the player. According to Dojo Games, the fighter is the perfect game for fans who are looking for something different in a fighting game.

For a full look at the features in the upcoming Slice, Dice & Rice’s, make sure to check out below:

EASY TO PLAY, HARD TO MASTER

An intuitive set of basic abilities removes the need for memorizing inputs and move-lists, while retaining strategic complexity.

Winning never looked so good! Slick, comic book like graphics make the action pop.

Battle across an alternative version of the Japanese underground.

Choose one of 8 characters, all with their own stories and unique fighting styles.

Blocking is for the passive. Take the fight to the enemy!

Slice, Dice, & Rice will release on February 14, 2018.