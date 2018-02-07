New SoulCalibur VI Screenshots Show Off Confirmed Characters

Bandai Namco recently revealed that Grøh would be the latest character addition to SoulCalibur VI. They also announced that Kilik, Xianghua, and Nightmare will all be returning as veterans of the series. Now they’ve released a bunch of SoulCalibur VI screenshots showing all four characters off in combat.

Here’s more on Grøh (via Bandai Namco’s official character bio):

The mysterious Aval Organization was a secret group with origins rooted in ancient times. They say the group came to be when a king used the spirit sword to defeat its cursed counterpart, and with his dying breath, entrusted them with both the blade and his unfinished mission. Each new generation has taken on the group’s mission to rid the world of “Outsider” — those connected with the cursed sword. One such member was Grøh, about whom little is known save for that he was a fearsome warrior. Though his fighting style is shrouded in mystery, he is believed to have wielded two swords. Some also say he kept a certain technique close to his chest…

Check out the newly released SoulCalibur VI screenshots below:

Here are the details Bandai Namco has released thus far:

The SOULCALIBUR franchise has been the premier 3D weapon-based fighting series since the original SOUL BLADE released in arcades in 1995. SOULCALIBUR VI retains the series’ signature 8-Way Run movement system, providing super smooth 3D movement, while integrating new gameplay systems such as the exciting Reversal Edge. Reversal Edge enables characters to clash against each other and follow-up with powerful counterattacks based on their opponent’s actions. Challenge the computer AI, compete against friends, or challenge fighters from around the world in high-speed dynamic battles with jaw-dropping visual effects. Taking place in the 16th century, revisit the events of the original SOULCALIBUR to uncover hidden truths with a diverse lineup of new and returning characters with their unique fighting styles including series mainstays; Mitsurugi and Sophitia.

SoulCalibur VI is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2018.

[Source: All Games Delta]