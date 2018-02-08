Secret of Mana Trophies Revealed, Has a Platinum

The Secret of Mana remake is out next week, and now we know that the role-playing game will feature a Platinum trophy to earn. The full list is now available to check out, and the list is a pretty standard fare for the classic RPG. It also features some of the worst trophy descriptions I’ve ever seen (if they can even be called that since they just reiterate the title).

Check out the full list of Secret of Mana trophies below:

Platinum Earn all trophies

Earn all trophies Gold Complete the guide

Complete the guide

Complete the guide All magic at level 8

All magic at level 8

All magic at level 8 All weapons at level 9

All weapons at level 9

All weapons at level 9 Reach the ending

Reach the ending Silver Defeat Dark Lich

Defeat Dark Lich

Defeat Dark Lich Obtain all head gear

Obtain all head gear

Obtain all head gear Obtain all torso gear

Obtain all torso gear

Obtain all torso gear Defeat all monsters

Defeat all monsters

Defeat all monsters Visit all locations on Flammie

Visit all locations on Flammie

Visit all locations on Flammie Defeat Mana Beast

Defeat Mana Beast

Defeat Mana Beast Obtain all arm gear

Obtain all arm gear Bronze Defeat Frost Gigas

Defeat Frost Gigas

Defeat Frost Gigas Defeat Dread Slime

Defeat Dread Slime

Defeat Dread Slime Defeat Tropicallo

Defeat Tropicallo

Defeat Tropicallo Defeat Spikey Tiger

Defeat Spikey Tiger

Defeat Spikey Tiger Defeat Biting Lizard

Defeat Biting Lizard

Defeat Biting Lizard Defeat Fire Gigas

Defeat Fire Gigas

Defeat Fire Gigas Defeat Wall Face

Defeat Wall Face

Defeat Wall Face Defeat Kilroy

Defeat Kilroy

Defeat Kilroy Defeat Jabberwocky

Defeat Jabberwocky

Defeat Jabberwocky Defeat Spring Beak

Defeat Spring Beak

Defeat Spring Beak Defeat Great Viper

Defeat Great Viper

Defeat Great Viper Defeat Boreal Face

Defeat Boreal Face

Defeat Boreal Face Defeat King Vampire

Defeat King Vampire

Defeat King Vampire Defeat Mech Rider

Defeat Mech Rider

Defeat Mech Rider Defeat Blue Dragon

Defeat Blue Dragon

Defeat Blue Dragon Defeat Mech Rider 3

Defeat Mech Rider 3

Defeat Mech Rider 3 Defeat Kettle Kin

Defeat Kettle Kin

Defeat Kettle Kin Defeat Aegagropilon

Defeat Aegagropilon

Defeat Aegagropilon Defeat Shadows #1, 2, & 3

Defeat Shadows #1, 2, & 3

Defeat Shadows #1, 2, & 3 Defeat Mantis Ant

Defeat Mantis Ant

Defeat Mantis Ant Defeat Gorgon Bull

Defeat Gorgon Bull

Defeat Gorgon Bull Defeat Lime Slime

Defeat Lime Slime

Defeat Lime Slime Defeat Mech Rider 2

Defeat Mech Rider 2

Defeat Mech Rider 2 Defeat Vampire

Defeat Vampire

Defeat Vampire Defeat Minotaur

Defeat Minotaur

Defeat Minotaur Defeat Dark Stalker

Defeat Dark Stalker

Secret of Mana will release on the PlayStation 4, Vita, and PC on February 15, 2018.

[Source: PSN Profiles]