Secret of Mana Trophies Revealed, Has a Platinum

February 8, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

Secret of Mana trophies

The Secret of Mana remake is out next week, and now we know that the role-playing game will feature a Platinum trophy to earn. The full list is now available to check out, and the list is a pretty standard fare for the classic RPG. It also features some of the worst trophy descriptions I’ve ever seen (if they can even be called that since they just reiterate the title).

Check out the full list of Secret of Mana trophies below:

Platinum

  • Earn all trophies
    Earn all trophies

Gold

  • Complete the guide
    Complete the guide
  • All magic at level 8
    All magic at level 8
  • All weapons at level 9
    All weapons at level 9
  • Reach the ending
    Reach the ending

Silver

  • Defeat Dark Lich
    Defeat Dark Lich
  • Obtain all head gear
    Obtain all head gear
  • Obtain all torso gear
    Obtain all torso gear
  • Defeat all monsters
    Defeat all monsters
  • Visit all locations on Flammie
    Visit all locations on Flammie
  • Defeat Mana Beast
    Defeat Mana Beast
  • Obtain all arm gear
    Obtain all arm gear

Bronze

  • Defeat Frost Gigas
    Defeat Frost Gigas
  • Defeat Dread Slime
    Defeat Dread Slime
  • Defeat Tropicallo
    Defeat Tropicallo
  • Defeat Spikey Tiger
    Defeat Spikey Tiger
  • Defeat Biting Lizard
    Defeat Biting Lizard
  • Defeat Fire Gigas
    Defeat Fire Gigas
  • Defeat Wall Face
    Defeat Wall Face
  • Defeat Kilroy
    Defeat Kilroy
  • Defeat Jabberwocky
    Defeat Jabberwocky
  • Defeat Spring Beak
    Defeat Spring Beak
  • Defeat Great Viper
    Defeat Great Viper
  • Defeat Boreal Face
    Defeat Boreal Face
  • Defeat King Vampire
    Defeat King Vampire
  • Defeat Mech Rider
    Defeat Mech Rider
  • Defeat Blue Dragon
    Defeat Blue Dragon
  • Defeat Mech Rider 3
    Defeat Mech Rider 3
  • Defeat Kettle Kin
    Defeat Kettle Kin
  • Defeat Aegagropilon
    Defeat Aegagropilon
  • Defeat Shadows #1, 2, & 3
    Defeat Shadows #1, 2, & 3
  • Defeat Mantis Ant
    Defeat Mantis Ant
  • Defeat Gorgon Bull
    Defeat Gorgon Bull
  • Defeat Lime Slime
    Defeat Lime Slime
  • Defeat Mech Rider 2
    Defeat Mech Rider 2
  • Defeat Vampire
    Defeat Vampire
  • Defeat Minotaur
    Defeat Minotaur
  • Defeat Dark Stalker
    Defeat Dark Stalker

Secret of Mana will release on the PlayStation 4, Vita, and PC on February 15, 2018.

[Source: PSN Profiles]

