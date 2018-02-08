Secret of Mana Trophies Revealed, Has a Platinum
The Secret of Mana remake is out next week, and now we know that the role-playing game will feature a Platinum trophy to earn. The full list is now available to check out, and the list is a pretty standard fare for the classic RPG. It also features some of the worst trophy descriptions I’ve ever seen (if they can even be called that since they just reiterate the title).
Check out the full list of Secret of Mana trophies below:
Platinum
- Earn all trophies
Gold
- Complete the guide
- All magic at level 8
- All weapons at level 9
- Reach the ending
Silver
- Defeat Dark Lich
- Obtain all head gear
- Obtain all torso gear
- Defeat all monsters
- Visit all locations on Flammie
- Defeat Mana Beast
- Obtain all arm gear
Bronze
- Defeat Frost Gigas
- Defeat Dread Slime
- Defeat Tropicallo
- Defeat Spikey Tiger
- Defeat Biting Lizard
- Defeat Fire Gigas
- Defeat Wall Face
- Defeat Kilroy
- Defeat Jabberwocky
- Defeat Spring Beak
- Defeat Great Viper
- Defeat Boreal Face
- Defeat King Vampire
- Defeat Mech Rider
- Defeat Blue Dragon
- Defeat Mech Rider 3
- Defeat Kettle Kin
- Defeat Aegagropilon
- Defeat Shadows #1, 2, & 3
- Defeat Mantis Ant
- Defeat Gorgon Bull
- Defeat Lime Slime
- Defeat Mech Rider 2
- Defeat Vampire
- Defeat Minotaur
- Defeat Dark Stalker
Secret of Mana will release on the PlayStation 4, Vita, and PC on February 15, 2018.
[Source: PSN Profiles]