Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is set to release later this month, and it’ll feature an original story. Bandai Namco just revealed some story details about the upcoming SAO title, which will take place in Gun Gale Online. Players will have to collect “ArFA-Sys parts” in order to access the spaceship SBC Flügel. There’s also a key plot point that is decided with a game of rock-paper-scissors, which is quite fitting for a video game.

Here’s the full Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet story setup from Bandai Namco:

Invited by a childhood friend Kureha, the protagonist will log in a world of guns through Gun Gale Online game. Unexpectedly he obtains ArFA-Sys, a newly implemented player support AI, and meets Kirito who requests his help to conquer the additional dungeon of the spaceship SBC Flügel. The protagonist has to collect all the key “ArFA-Sys parts” and fulfill the SBC Flügel requirements before heading to the spaceship.

In the middle of the adventure, they meet several characters such as Bazalt Joe a talented player, Zeliska also called the Uncrowned Queen who has the same Typ-X ArFA-Sys and the famous Squadron leader Itsuki who joins the group. Bazalt Joe has an obsession for the protagonist’s ArFA-Sys that he would like to own. To achieve his goal, he challenges the protagonist several time. While dealing with Bazalt Joe, the protagonist continues progressing in the conquest and finally reaches the SBC Flügel gate.

The SBC Flügel challenge becomes available but everyone wants to take it. To decide the winners the group plays rock-paper-scissors. The protagonist, Kirito, Kureha and ArFA-Sys win getting the right to challenge the gate!