Developer Dimps has new content planned for Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet in the form of a free update. Fatal Bullet’s free winter update will bring with it new costumes and weapon skins. Fans should expect to get their hands on the content on an unspecified date in early February.

News of the imminent free update comes courtesy of a recent stream held by publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment. At present, specifics about the winter content for remain scarce. However, viewers of the stream did receive a quick look at a few costumes and weapon skins that are set to arrive with Fatal Bullet’s next big update.

Siliconera translated and shared screenshots from the stream, which can be seen below. The first of the two images shows off new costumes for Alice and Eugeo. Another screenshot below it depicts outfits for Ronye Arabel and Tiese Shtolienen. That same image also pictures a Chudelkin costume, in addition to gold weapon skins for the Royal Guard shotgun and GE-6 Disaster.

Bandai Namco released Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet early in 2018. Overall, reviews for the title were generally mixed across the board. Our review awarded Fatal Bullet a 7 out of 10, primarily shouting the praises of the game’s compelling combat system and overarching narrative. However, the experience didn’t quite stick the landing in the environments department, nor did it manage to rise above feeling like a grind as its story came to an end.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source via Siliconera]