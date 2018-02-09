One Piece World Seeker Screenshots Show Mysterious New Island

Bandai Namco just released a bunch of new One Piece World Seeker screenshots that show off the mysterious new island the action game will take place on. While it’s pleasantly described as an area where “various cultures and environments live together,” this new island also holds a dark secret. In attempting to figure out what exactly the mystery is, players will “be able to discover different areas where nature and technology co-exist such as the canyon, mine and harbor.” Bandai Namco also notes that the island is “controlled by the World Government with a big marine force base.”

Check out a bunch of One Piece World Seeker screenshots and artwork in the gallery below:

Here’s how publisher Bandai Namco describes the new One Piece World Seeker gameplay screens:

Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates are back in a brand new experience that puts players in Luffy’s sandals as they battle and explore an expansive new world filled with castles, farms, cities, beaches and more. ONE PIECE World Seeker captures the spirit of the beloved series and lets ONE PIECE fans and new players swing into action and experience Luffy’s powerful gum-gum abilities, including the gum-gum rocket, elephant gatling and gum-gum UFO.

One Piece World Seeker is set to launch sometime in 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Did you like what you saw in the screenshots? Let us know if you’re excited about the latest One Piece World Seeker screenshots, and the promise of a new island to explore, in the comments below!