The 25th Ward: The Silver Case Out in March for PlayStation 4

NIS America announced at their annual press event that The 25th Ward: The Silver Case will release in North America on March 13, 2018 and in Europe on March 16, 2018 for PlayStation 4. The Suda51 adventure game will also be getting a PC release via Steam on March 13. This marks the first time that The 25th Ward is available outside of Japan, and it’ll feature HD assets just like The Silver Case‘s recent remake.

Check out the newly released The 25th Ward PS4 trailer below:

Here’s more on the upcoming visual novel adventure game from its publisher:

It has been five years since the events of 1999’s The Silver Case set in the new 25th Ward that arose in the bayside area of Kanto. In a room of the “Bayside Tower Land” apartment complex, a woman is found murdered under mysterious circumstances. This sets off a series of seemingly random events bridging across multiple protagonists including The Silver Case’s Tokio Morishima. With all viewpoints assembled, a truly shocking pattern emerges… Key Features:

A SUDA51 Trip – Set in the “Kill the Past” universe, the series continues its bleak look into a semi- futuristic world on the edge of collapse and the misfits and antiheroes that inhabit it. Brave New World – The return of the signature “Film Window” system is brought to The 25th Ward for the first time! New visuals, sounds, and controls capture the game in a fresh perspective. One Story, Many Sides – Explore this dark take on Tokyo from three different perspectives, “Correctness,” “Placebo,” and “Matchmaker.”

The 25th Ward: The Silver Case releases for PlayStation 4 on March 13, 2018 in North America, and March 16, 2018 in Europe.