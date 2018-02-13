Horizon Zero Dawn Receives Award for Best Video Game Writing

The success of Horizon Zero Dawn continues on into 2018, as the video game has recently been recognized with the Writers Guild Award for best video game writing. The game beat out the likes of some other games, including Dishonored: Death of the Outside, Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow, and Madden NFL 18: Longshot.

Accepting the award on behalf of the writing team at Guerrilla Games, Narrative Director John Gonzalez and Lead Writer Benjamin McCaw thanked the writers for telling the story, and of course revealed their love of writing as well. “As writers who care deeply about the craft of telling stories, it’s incredibly exciting for us to be receiving this award in the company of so many other writers whose work we admire and appreciate,” said Gonzalez (via GamesIndustry.biz).

After accepting the award, Gonzalez made sure to dedicate the award to two specific women who were unfortunately not around to see the team win: the pairs mother’s Ann Gonzalez and Susan McCaw. “It is no coincidence that their sons went on to write an epic with a strong female protagonist in which human love in general, and maternal love in particular loomed so large. We learned that from them. This is for them. Thank you, they are not forgotten.”

For more on the award-winning game, check out our review of Horizon Zero Dawn:

Horizon Zero Dawn is an early contender for game of the year. Guerrilla Games has outdone themselves, in astounding fashion. This is a glorious game, the result of a team of masterful artisans who not only had a story that they wished to tell, but a world that was living inside of them which they wanted to share with us all. Now, we get to play inside their creation, and it is a breathtaking experience to behold. A massive, open world filled with equally massive, terrifying robots, juxtaposed against the beauty of the Earth, nature fighting back the darkness as it tends to do. Horizon Zero Dawn is the kind of game you play to get lost in, and can be enjoyed by players of all types. This could be the beginning of a stellar franchise, and there is something for everyone here. If you own a PS4, you owe it to yourself to give Horizon Zero Dawn a go.

Horizon Zero Dawn is available now.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]