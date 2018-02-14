Newest Shining Resonance Re:frain Trailer Shows off Updated Visuals

Another trailer for the upcoming Shining Resonance Re:frain – the PlayStation 4 remaster of the 2014 RPG – was released yesterday, giving us another batch of footage to go over before the game releases. In it, we get a fairly large amount of gameplay to check out, along with some cutscenes and general footage of the main characters.

As it stands, the game is set to release in Japan on March 29, but has no English release planned at the moment. Of course, importing the game is always an option, as is waiting and hoping for an English launch at some point. For more on the upcoming game, check out below for a bit of background on Shining Resonance Re:frain:

Shining Resonance was the latest mainline RPG game in SEGA’s long-running Shining series which was out in Japan on December 11, 2014, and was the first and only Shining RPG to be released on the PS3. However, there was also a fighting spinoff game Blade Arcus from Shining EX that was ported from arcades to PS3 and PS4 in November 2015. Being a remaster of Shining Resonance, Refrain will, of course, have improved graphics. However, Famitsu mentioned that Refrain will have new features not available in the original Shining Resonance. For example, there is a new addition of Refrain Mode that will have an all-new what-if storyline. And there will be many more features coming that have not been revealed yet. SEGA will be also releasing a limited Premium Fan Box that will have exclusive items in addition to the regular package.

Shining Resonance Re:frain is not currently slated for an English release.