Aksys Games Bringing Two Code: Realize Limited Editions to PS4 and PS Vita

Aksys Games announced today that two special editions for the Code: Realize series are coming soon to North America, and will feature a variety of exclusive collectibles and content for players to enjoy. For those unfamiliar, the Code: Realize series of games has players exploring the story of Cardia and her adventures in a steampunk version of Victorian England.

According to the developers, both Code: Realize limited editions will release next month on March 30 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. The PlayStation Vita Limited Edition includes the following:

Code Realize: ~Future Blessings~

A full-color printed cloth banner featuring the genetlemen of Code: Realize

Nine exclusive metal character pins

Eight collectible bromide character cards

A custom sleeve to unite the ~Future Blessings~ and ~Guardian of Rebirth~ game

As for the PlayStation 4 edition of the game, players can expect to find the following in the limited edition:

Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~

Both ~Future Blessings~ and ~Guardian of Rebirth~ on a single disc

A full-color printed cloth banner featuring the genetlemen of Code: Realize

Nine exclusive metal character pins

Eight collectible bromide character cards

Aksys Games has also unveiled plans to release three more otome titles over the next few months, including 7’scarlet, Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly, and Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk. For a bit more information on the Code: Realize universe, make sure to check out a brief description below:

The story begins with the main character, Cardia, isolated and alone in a mansion on the outskirts of a 19th century steampunk version of London. A victim of a mysterious affliction that makes her blood a virulent poison and her touch instantly lethal, Cardia is shunned as a monster.Through a number of events both grand and seemingly insignificant, Cardia is pursued by the Royal Guard, kidnapped by the gentleman thief Arsène Lupin, and joined by a myriad of other handsome figures out of the best of western literature. With her new-found friends (and suitors) Cardia ventures out in the world to unravel the mysteries surrounding her very existence.

Let us know what you think about the two limited editions in the comments below.