BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Adds Platinum The Trinity, Orie, and Kanji Tatsumi

Arc System Works has announced a new batch of characters that will be playable in BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle. They are Platinum The Trinity from the BlazBlue series, Orie from the Under Night In-Birth series, and Kanji Tatsumi from Persona 4 Arena.

As reported previously, BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle includes 20 characters in the base game while adding another 20 characters as DLC for a grand total of 40 playable characters. Blake Belladonna and Yang Xiao Long from RWBY have been confirmed to be free DLC character, while Platinum, Orie, and Kanji will be grouped into the first of six DLC packs planned by Arc System Works.

However, this pack is also listed as an early purchase bonus, which means those who bought this game on launch day or not long after release will be able to get Platinum, Orie, and Kanji for free as well.

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle will be released for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam in Japan and Asia on May 31, and in North America on June 5. This game will also become one of the main titles at this year’s Evolution Championship Series on August 3-5 alongside Arc System Works’ other titles Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 and Dragon Ball FighterZ, the latter of which is being published by Bandai Namco.

[Source: Arc System Works via Famitsu]