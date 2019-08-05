EVO 2019 just wrapped up this past weekend and details surrounding EVO Japan 2020 have already emerged online. In a Twitter post from the official EVO Japan Twitter account, the lineup of main tournament games was revealed, alongside the event’s location and dates.

The EVO Japan 2020 event will take place at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall in Japan. The event will begin on Friday, January 24, 2020 and will last until Sunday, the 26th. The lineup of main tournament games announced so far includes BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle, Soulcalibur VI, and Tekken 7, which recently reached another monumental sales milestone. No details pertaining to the other games which will be shown at the event have been revealed, but stay tuned to PlayStation Lifestyle for when that information drops!

We will hold #EVOJapan2020 on Jan 24-26th at Makuhari Messe! MAIN TOURNAMENT GAME: BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE, SOUL CALUBUR Ⅵ, TEKKEN 7…and more! Please Check https://t.co/frW81zyVUI and @EVOJapanNews ! pic.twitter.com/gzwMEuRG2W — EVO Japan (@EVOJapanNews) August 5, 2019

At this year’s EVO 2019 event some new games were revealed and a tease that turned out to be a joke got fans speculating for nothing. In terms of game announcements, new installments in both the Guilty Gear, and Under Night In-Birth series were announced. The new Guilty Gear game’s title still eludes us, but the game is slated to release sometime in 2020. The new Under Night In-Birth game doesn’t have a release window yet, so stay tuned!

The tease in question (which turned out to be nothing more than a joke) suggested that the ever popular Metal Gear Solid protagonist, Snake, would be coming to Tekken 7 at some point. The official EVO Twitter account clarified in a tweet today that this was simply a joke.

