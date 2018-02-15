D.S. -Dal Segno- Demo is Available Now in Japanese PlayStation Store

Entergram has today published a public demo version of D.S. -Dal Segno- in the Japanese PlayStation Store. In this demo, players will be able to watch the opening movie and see the early parts of the game’s story.

D.S. -Dal Segno- is a visual novel created by Circus, which is also famous for the popular visual novel D.C. ~Da Capo~. Dal Segno was originally available for PC in April 2016, and Entergram will be publishing this game for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan. You can read the story synopsis of Dal Segno right below:

Kazana Island… A cozy, cool paradise where summer is everlasting. The protagonist steps foot on this island paradise as a transfer student, greeted by a mysteriously glittering sky, as well as the energetic island caretaker Ame, a girl-type AI. After a bit of a rocky start, he settles at the dorms where a handful of new female friendships await. She’s a tomboyish beauty, but a bit of a loner: Himari Asamiya.

The manifestation of brains and beauty, and also student leader: Hazuki Murasaki

The self-proclaimed “Daughter of Darkness”, with a normal side, too: Io Kouzuki

Always trying to act mature, but still a tease (your cousin): Noeri Fujishiro

And the girl whose duty it is to make everyone happy: Ame. How will you sculpt your everlasting happiness here in paradise? A new love is about to bloom…

The full version of D.S. -Dal Segno- for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita will be released in Japan on March 22. While an English release of this visual novel is already available on PC, it is currently unknown if the PlayStation versions will be also available in English or not.

[Source: PlayStation Store via 4Gamer]