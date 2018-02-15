New For Honor Event Allows Players to Fight Past Bosses, Starts Today

Earlier today, Ubisoft announced the Apollyon’s Legacy, a limited-time event coming to For Honor across all of its platforms. Starting today and running through March 2, the event will introduce Test Your Metal, a new 4vAI mode that pit players against bosses from the For Honor campaign. You can check out a brief trailer for the mode below.

Aside from the new Test Your Metal mode, players can also head into competitive PvP and PvAI modes that will give them opportunities to loot new themed items, including emotes, color swatches, armor embossing, weapons, and outfits. All players who log in during the event will also receive a free Apollyon’s Crest emblem outline. In the event that you really love the event, a special Apollyon’s Wolves mask outfit will be made available for purchase as a standalone outfit or as part of the Apollyon Bundle, which will unlock all special event items for a hero.

For more on the upcoming in-game event, check out some more of what players can expect from it below:

Apollyon’s Legacy launches alongside Season Five, Age of Wolves, which will enhance the core player experience by focusing on Hero balancing, matchmaking and connectivity. Launching as a free update, Age of Wolves will bring major hero updates to five of the existing Heroes, fight system changes, new customization options and more. Dedicated servers will be launching on PC on February 19 with consoles to follow soon after, and a new training mode will also be released during the season.

For Honor is available now.