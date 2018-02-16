Watch These Fate/Extella Link Gameplay Trailers of Tamamo no Mae and More

Marvelous has uploaded the second batch of character gameplay videos for Fate/Extella Link. After previously releasing videos for Nero Claudius and Nameless in the first batch, this time they added three more characters out of the total playable character roster of 26 in this Dynasty Warriors-meets-Fate hack-and-slash action game.

We start with Tamamo no Mae, the lovely Caster-class fox servant who mainly fights using magic, although she may also incorporate scratches and kicks in her move set. Her Noble Phantasm is Eightfold Blessing of Amaterasu, which lets her draw enough energy to launch devastating magic attacks in a short time.

Next up we have Elizabeth Bathory, a Lancer-class vampire servant who has a hobby in singing and somehow aspires to become an idol. Her Noble Phantasm is Bathory Erzsebet, where she raises a castle fitted with speakers to amplify her voice into a powerful ear-ripping attack.

And last but not least we have Li Shuwen, the Assassin-class servant who fights using his signature Bajiquan martial art. His Noble Phantasm is No Second Strike, where he can deal explosive damage to numerous enemies with just a single move.

Fate/Extella Link will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on June 7. An English localization has not been announced yet for this side-sequel of Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star.

[Source: Marvelous]