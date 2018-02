Valkyria Chronicles 4 Imperial Army Trailer Shows Off Characters

SEGA just put out another new Valkyria Chronicles 4 trailer that shows off the game’s ensemble cast of characters. This time around, it’s focusing on those from the Imperial Army. It’s a great look at what to expect from the 2018 release. The role-playing game is out in March in Japan, so players won’t have to wait much longer to see the full game.

Check out the Valkyria Chronicles 4 Imperial Army trailer below:

This isn’t the only recent announcement, as SEGA detailed Ragnarok, a medic dog that will accompany the team. Here’s more information on the game’s characters:

Another character is also introduced on the left side of the preview scan. She is Angelica Farnaby, voiced in Japanese by Ayane Sakura. She is a civilian girl who has an amnesia. However, due to her bright, selfless, and kind personality, she quickly becomes popular among army soldiers. There is also a scene where she stands face-to-face against the enemy Valkyria, Climaria Levin. Famitsu also uploaded a screenshot featuring a new red-haired woman with glasses who doesn’t appear in the preview scan. She is Minerva Victor, who will be voiced in Japanese by Saori Hayami. She is the squad leader of Squad F, putting her in the same rank as Claude. Although she’s honoring the codes of chivalry, she is also sociable to her squad members. Valkyria Chronicles 4 is also confirmed to have the same growth system as the first game where experience is allocated to classes rather than individuals, so all characters with the same class will level up together. Reaching a certain level will unlock a higher grade of the class.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 will release on March 21 in Japan for PlayStation 4, with the Nintendo Switch version coming later in the summer. The international release, which includes an Xbox One version, currently is set to release in 2018.