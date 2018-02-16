Mitsurugi is the Star of SoulCalibur VI’s Latest Trailer

One of the reasons why fans are so excited for SoulCalibur VI is due to the game featuring a cast of returning and new fighters. Excitingly, Bandai Namco just released a new trailer for SoulCalibur VI starring the returning Mitsurugi. It’s a developer diary showing off how the character was handled in the upcoming fighting game, and features producer Okubo-san.

Mitsurugi is one of the most iconic characters of the entire series, and has been around since the original Soul Edge. Since then, the swordsman has appeared in every entry. A Soul Calibur game simply isn’t complete without him.

Check out the SoulCalibur VI Mitsurugi trailer below:

Here are the details Bandai Namco has released thus far:

The SOULCALIBUR franchise has been the premier 3D weapon-based fighting series since the original SOUL BLADE released in arcades in 1995. SOULCALIBUR VI retains the series’ signature 8-Way Run movement system, providing super smooth 3D movement, while integrating new gameplay systems such as the exciting Reversal Edge. Reversal Edge enables characters to clash against each other and follow-up with powerful counterattacks based on their opponent’s actions. Challenge the computer AI, compete against friends, or challenge fighters from around the world in high-speed dynamic battles with jaw-dropping visual effects. Taking place in the 16th century, revisit the events of the original SOULCALIBUR to uncover hidden truths with a diverse lineup of new and returning characters with their unique fighting styles including series mainstays; Mitsurugi and Sophitia.

SoulCalibur VI is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2018.