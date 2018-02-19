Metal Gear Survive Trophies Revealed, View the Full List
Metal Gear Survive is finally releasing tomorrow. As such, we now have the full list of trophies, and the retail game includes a Platinum trophy like most would expect. The list is interesting, and rewards players for varying their play style.
Check out the full list of Metal Gear Survive trophies below:
Platinum
- Hero
Earned all Trophies
Gold
- Collector
You obtained all weapons and gear
- Glory
You earned 30 first place score rankings when completing the final wave in a Salvage Mission
Silver
- Proficient
You raised all skills to their highest level
- Common Struggle
You completed every wave in every Salvage Mission
- Foodie
You ate all food
- Survivalist
You survived 140 days, 15 hours without dying
- Surveyor
You explored the entirety of both maps
- Comrades in Arms
You completed 50 Salvage Missions
- Sacrifice
You defeated the Lord of Dust
Bronze
- Marksman
You defeated 300 creatures using bows
- Revival
You used the Analeptic (Revival Pill) for the first time
- Slicer
You defeated 300 creatures using one-handed weapons
- Ripper
You defeated 300 creatures using two-handed weapons
- Impaler
You defeated 300 creatures using thrusting weapons
- Crusher
You defeated 300 creatures using heavy weapons
- Iron Wall
You successfully defended Base Camp with no losses incurred
- Responder
You defeated 300 creatures using Interceptor Units
- Protector
You defeated 300 creatures using Defense Units
- Mission
You completed your first Order
- Rod and Snake
During Salvage Missions, you revived 30 allies who were near death
- Locksmith
You opened a HARD difficulty container flawlessly
- Prosperity
Thirty crew members are among your ranks
- Spit
You skewered 50 creatures using the Foot Press skill
- Bad Meal
You fed a metal drum to a Boss Creature
- Exploration
Your crew completed their first Dispatch Mission
- Harvest
You did your first harvest
- Dite
You saw the METAL GEAR SURVIVE title logo
- The EM Gun
You recovered “the Giant”
- The Soldier
A soldier joined your ranks
- The Nurse
A nurse joined your ranks
- Defender
You successfully defended your outpost for the first time
- Digger
You digged Iris Energy for the first time
- The Boy
A boy joined your ranks
- The Cop
A police officer joined your ranks
- Progress
You finished digging Iris Energy
- Expansion
Base Camp’s expandable area reached Level 2
- Refuge
You arrived at the FOB
- The Giant
You discovered “the Giant”
- The Engineer
An engineer joined your ranks
- Cook
You cooked your first meal
- Rescue
You rescued the boy
- Home
You made it home
- Production
You crafted your first item
- Construction
You constructed your first building
- Education
You learned your first skill
- Ability
Other classes were added
- Cooperation
You played a Salvage Mission
- Results
You achieved a performance evaluation for a Salvage Mission
- Suppression
You defeated all Boss Creatures
- Hunt
You did your first hunt
- Best Buddy
You defeated 300 creatures using the Auto Turret
Metal Gear Survive is set to release February 20, 2018.