Metal Gear Survive Trophies Revealed, View the Full List

Metal Gear Survive is finally releasing tomorrow. As such, we now have the full list of trophies, and the retail game includes a Platinum trophy like most would expect. The list is interesting, and rewards players for varying their play style.

Check out the full list of Metal Gear Survive trophies below:

Platinum Hero

You obtained all weapons and gear

You earned 30 first place score rankings when completing the final wave in a Salvage Mission Silver Proficient

You raised all skills to their highest level

You completed every wave in every Salvage Mission

You ate all food

You survived 140 days, 15 hours without dying

You explored the entirety of both maps

You completed 50 Salvage Missions

You defeated the Lord of Dust Bronze Marksman

You defeated 300 creatures using bows

You used the Analeptic (Revival Pill) for the first time

You defeated 300 creatures using one-handed weapons

You defeated 300 creatures using two-handed weapons

You defeated 300 creatures using thrusting weapons

You defeated 300 creatures using heavy weapons

You successfully defended Base Camp with no losses incurred

You defeated 300 creatures using Interceptor Units

You defeated 300 creatures using Defense Units

You completed your first Order

During Salvage Missions, you revived 30 allies who were near death

You opened a HARD difficulty container flawlessly

Thirty crew members are among your ranks

You skewered 50 creatures using the Foot Press skill

You fed a metal drum to a Boss Creature

Your crew completed their first Dispatch Mission

You did your first harvest

You saw the METAL GEAR SURVIVE title logo

You recovered “the Giant”

A soldier joined your ranks

A nurse joined your ranks

You successfully defended your outpost for the first time

You digged Iris Energy for the first time

A boy joined your ranks

A police officer joined your ranks

You finished digging Iris Energy

Base Camp’s expandable area reached Level 2

You arrived at the FOB

You discovered “the Giant”

An engineer joined your ranks

You cooked your first meal

You rescued the boy

You made it home

You crafted your first item

You constructed your first building

You learned your first skill

Other classes were added

You played a Salvage Mission

You achieved a performance evaluation for a Salvage Mission

You defeated all Boss Creatures

You did your first hunt

You defeated 300 creatures using the Auto Turret

Metal Gear Survive is set to release February 20, 2018.