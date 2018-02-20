New Gundam Breaker Adds Three New MS Gunpla, Explains the Inner Frame and Awakening Systems

Bandai Namco, through the Weekly Famitsu magazine, has released a new information batch on New Gundam Breaker. This batch confirms the addition of three new mobile suit Gunplas from the second season of Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, which are Gundam Barbatos Lupus Rex, Gundam Kimaris Vidar, and Gundam Bael. Barbatos Lupus Rex is the final upgraded version of the protagonist Mikazuki Augus’ ASW-G-08 Gundam Barbatos, while the Kimaris Vidar is to Gaelio Bauduin’s ASW-G-66 Gundam Kimaris. ASW-G-01 Gundam Bael is the first Gundam Frame mobile suit created in Iron-Blooded Orphans‘ Post Disaster timeline, which is later activated by McGillis Fareed.

The article also explains a couple of the gameplay features available in New Gundam Breaker. The first of which is the new Inner Frame, which forms the foundation of the Gunpla. There are five different types of Inner Frames, which are Balance, Striker, Gunner, Enchant, and Search. Each of these Inner Frame types will have different Frame EX Skills.

Although the player is able to customize and paint their own Gunpla just like before, New Gundam Breaker has a real-time customization system that will also greatly alter the Gunpla’s looks. The Awakening system, a temporary power-up method which is returning from prior Gundam Breaker titles, will let the player’s Gunpla revert back to its original customization settings before the start of the mission.

New Gundam Breaker will be released exclusively on PlayStation 4 in 2018 worldwide.

[Source: Famitsu via Ryokutya]