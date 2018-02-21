2D Action Platformer Fox n Forests Coming to PS4 This Spring

Developers Bonus Level Entertainment have announced that they will be bringing Fox n Forests, their 2D action platformer, to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and Linux in Spring 2018. You can check out a brief teaser trailer for the game below to see some of the gameplay players can expect when the game launches later this Spring.

As you can tell from the trailer above, the game seems to channel the spirit of platformers from the past, and if it’s anything like the games it inspires to be, it will be an enjoyable experience. For more information on the upcoming title, including a brief description on it, check out below:

In FOX n FORESTS, players assume the role of Rick the Fox. Armed with a magical crossbow granting the powerful ability to change between two seasons in a level, Rick can freeze his surroundings in winter, create new platforms out of falling leaves in autumn, and use a host of other powers. Only by mastering the seasons will Rick be able to outfox his enemies, explore the mystic forest, solve brain-teasing puzzles, claim victory against colossal bosses, and bring the mystery of the fifth season to light. Catch a glimpse of FOX n FORESTS´ retro gameplay in the new teaser trailer.

Inspired by classic games including Super Ghouls ‘n’ Ghosts, Wonder Boy in Monster World, ActRaiser 2, and the Castlevania and Zelda series, FOX n FORESTS will be both accessible and challenging. The game combines retro charm with modern game design while offering glorious 16-Bit graphics and a chiptune soundtrack.

Fox n Forests is set to launch sometime in Spring 2018.