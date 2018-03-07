Here’s What Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s Next Update Will Add

Kingdom Come: Deliverance‘s next update is coming a few days later than expected. Director Daniel Vávra announced that version 1.3 of the open-world role-playing game is currently still in the testing phases because the team didn’t “want to rush it and cause more bugs.” His updated time estimate for the patch was sometime this week for PC players, although it’ll come a “few days” later for console players due to having to go through certification.

Here’s the full update from director Daniel Vávra:

So guys, patch 1.3 was delayed few days as you may have noticed. We are still testing it as we dont want to rush it and cause more bugs. ETA is this week (ASAP) on PC + few days for certification on consoles. Patch will add Save&Quit and fix tons of quest related bugs. — Daniel Vávra ⚔ (@DanielVavra) March 7, 2018

Here’s how the Kingdom Come next update is described on their website:

Patch 1.3

This is the patch we are currently working on. It hasn’t been released on any platform yet. It’s mainly focused on bug-fixing as we are studiously going through every player report, watching every stream we can and fixing all the bugs as fast as possible. But apart from these fixes, we are working on the following features (which is not a guarantee of delivery in this patch): Save and Exit functionality

Lockpicking minigame controls improvement on controllers

Pickpocket minigame improvement

Alchemy recipe for respec potion

Many quest related bug fixes

Torch holding bug fixed (bug created by 1.2.5 for PS4)

German Voiceovers fixed

For even more on the game, check out our Kingdom Come: Deliverance review. Here’s a snippet of what our reviewer had to say:

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is an incredibly deep and intricate game that looks beautiful, but it has a fair amount of stumbling points in its quest for realism. The sheer scope and ambition comes with a number of silly bugs that are far from realistic, and some quests can be impacted. It’s a hard game where taking risks (and stupid mistakes) can mean a lot of wasted time. The slow burn can be agonizing when you are 15 hours in and barely feel like you’ve made progress, but suddenly simple and intimate victories are made rewarding. Succeeding in sweet-talking one person, intimidating another, or finding a clever and tricky way to complete an objective often feels more rewarding than becoming a powerhouse and solving every problem with a sword. As much as the game frustrates, it frustrates by design and intention. For every situation where I felt that Kingdom Comewas wasting my time, I always wanted to come back to see how I could subvert and overcome the systems for just another small victory.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.