Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Will Have Various Ethnicities Following Previous Controversy

Warhorse Studios has revealed that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will feature characters from various ethnicities — the lack of which in the first game resulted in quite a bit of controversy. However, the developer will ensure historical accuracy, and has an in-house historian consulting on the project.

During an interview with IGN, Warhorse spokesperson Tobias Stolz-Zwilling was quizzed about the debate surrounding the 2018 release’s historical accuracy. Stolz-Zwilling said that the sequel will see protagonist Henry go beyond the “countryside and local quarrels” and into a cosmopolitan city, which “naturally” means that he will come across “a wide range of ethnicities and different characters.”

Warhorse has previously maintained that Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s lack of diversity in characters was down to historical accuracy, which it will also ensure in the upcoming title.

“We are trying to depict a realistic, immersive, and believable medieval world that is being reconstructed to the best of our knowledge,” Stolz-Zwilling continued. “And naturally to achieve that we are not only having our own in-house historian, but we are very closely working together with universities, historians, museums, reenactors, and a group of experts from different ethnicities or religious beliefs that we are actively incorporating into development as external advisors.”

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will release in 2024.