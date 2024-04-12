Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Announcement Due Next Week

Deep Silver and Warhorse Studios are set to announce a new game on April 18, which is reported to be Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 riding into view?

So far, sources include Billbil-kun, Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming, and Gematsu, who understand filming for a Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 promotional video was shot in Kutna Hora, Czech Republic a few weeks ago.

It was a year ago that Warhorse announced it was working on a new project, and it looked like it would be a follow-up to the controversial 2018 RPG.

Kingdom Come Deliverance is a story-driven open-world RPG that immerses you in an epic adventure in the Holy Roman Empire. Avenge your parents’ death as you battle invading forces, go on game-changing quests, and make influential choices. Explore castles, forests, villages, and other realistic settings in medieval Bohemia.

Despite underwhelming critical response, a flurry of bugs, and questions about its historical accuracy, the medieval RPG Kingdom Come Deliverance has sold over 6 million copies since its launch.

Netflix had been looking to create a live-action adaptation of the game back in 2020, but it’s been pretty quiet since then.